2023: Presidency debunks allegation that Buhari’s leaving Nigeria worse off

The Presidency has debunked allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari would be leaving Nigeria worse off than he met it when he took over power in 2015.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement responding to an editorial published by a national daily Monday, dismissed the report as ill-informed.

Acknowledging that the editorial was correct to note that Nigeria, like every other country in the world, was undergoing a period of hardship, he, however, described as pure fantasy the suggestion that Buhari would not be leaving the country in a better place than he met it.

Shehu argued that the Buhari administration has been able to retrieve territories hitherto under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents and as well eliminate the ISWAP leader in an airstrike with the help of the US jets and British intelligence.

According to him, Buhari’s government has found and implemented a solution to the age long conflicts between herders and farmers in the country by evolving the National Livestock Transformation Plan amongst others.

On what the government has done in its fight against corruption, Shehu pointed out that the country had “seen hundreds of millions in stolen funds returned from abroad and used as social and welfare funds distributed directly to the poorest during the COVID-19 pandemic and the provision of long-delayed infrastructure-roads, bridges, rail, and power.”

This, he claimed, was a direct result of the Buhari administration’s initiatives such as the whistleblowing policy which empowers and emboldens Nigerians to report corruption without fear.

He added that the Buhari administration put some mechanisms in place, including strengthening of the Office of the Accountant-General, putting several legislations, implementation of the Treasury Single Accounts, amongst others, to stop corruption.

On the economic front, the Presidential spokesman, maintained that “the unprecedented and vast infrastructure development driven by our administration has set the country on course for sustainable – and crucially, equitable economic growth – while our policies for boosting domestic production of food and energy will be key to us navigating the global cost of living crisis.”

