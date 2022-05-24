News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: Emefiele withdraws suit against INEC, AGF

Posted on 2022-05-24

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele yesterday withdrew his suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney General of the Federation over his presidential ambition. Through his counsel, S.T. Maliki, Emefiele told a Federal High Court, Abuja, that a notice of discontinuance had been filed and served on the defendants.

 

Maliki, who held the brief of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), added that though the matter was scheduled for mention, they had Emefiele’s instructions to withdraw the suit He said: “Pursuant to the instruction of the plaintiff (Emefiele), we filed a notice of discontinuance dated and filed May 16, 2022 “And the said notice of discontinuance was served on all the defendants on that said date of May 16, 2022, which proof of service is before your lordship.”

 

He further submitted that of all the defendants, only the 4th and 5th defendants filed a counter-affidavit in response to the plaintiff ’s amended originating summons, after the notice of withdrawal had been served on them. He, however, prayed the court to discontinue the suit and make an order striking it out, issues having not been joined by parties in the suits, citing Order 50 of the rules of this court.

 

Although counsel for the 4th defendant, John Aikpokpo- Martins, opposed Eme  intention to withdraw the suit, he urged the court to dismiss the suit with N1.5 million costs. Lawyer for the 2nd and 3rd defendants Chris Nevo and T. J. Adi respectively did not object to the withdrawal notice.

 

Nevo, however, prayed the court to award N1 million cost against Emefiele. Justice A.R. Mohammed held that Emefiele had the right to file the notice of withdrawal. He held that the notice of discontinuance was valid and consequently struck it out.

 

