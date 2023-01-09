2023 Presidency: Endorsements take centre stage weeks to polls

Felix Nwaneri There are indications that endorsement of candidates has taken the centre stage as the clock ticks to the general election, particularly the presidential poll scheduled for February 25.

Although most of the presidential candidates, especially the frontrunners – Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria PeoplesParty(NNPP) have been criss-crossing the country, holding rallies, focus seems to have shifted to seeking of endorsementof notable politicians and groups.

This may have been over former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent endorsement of LP’s Obi as his preferred choice for president. The former president had, in an open letter to Nigerians on New Year day, called on the electorate to elect the ex-governor of Anambra State as President Buhari’s successor.

He stemmed his decision on what he described as Obi’s edge over the other candidates in terms of character, antecedent, understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality required to stay focused on the job. While Obasanjo’s action riled Tinubu and Atiku, who, in separate reactions describedtheformerpresident’s endorsementasworthless, the APCcandidatewasyesterday endorsed by the Arewa community in the South-West at a rally in Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the gale of endorsements are expected to gain momentum close to the election, even as realignment of political forces is not ruled out.

But, a chieftain of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke on the unfolding endorsement game, told New Telegraph that although such expression of support by eminent Nigerians and groups may not necessarily earn votes for the beneficiaries, Obasanjo’s action is not one to be waived aside, given hisstanding both athomeand abroad.

His words: “Honestly, I will align with those who are of the view that Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi cannot be dismissed; because he is an opinionmoulderbothathome and abroad, so his endorsement has given Obi immense boost in what he is doing. You will notice that other notable Nigerians followed suit after he announced Obi as his preferred presidential candidate.

“However, my own assessment of the endorsement is to the extent that it will earn votes for Obi because we normally see endorsements every election cycle and the 2019 election is a recent example. We saw almost every notable Nigerian, including socio-cultural groups endorsing Atiku Abubakar, but he didn’t win the presidential election.

“So, while endorsement may help to boost whatever its beneficiary is doing to win elections, it has not really counted much because those who make the endorsements, most of the time, do not come out to back their words with action. But Obasanjo is not one whose endorsement should be waived aside.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...