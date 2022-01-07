News

2023 presidency: Fayemi alleges blackmail plot

Posted on

The crisis in the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) has deepened. This is coming as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, yesterday alerted the public to an alleged move by some APC members to de-market and defame Governor Kayode Fayemi over his alleged presidential ambition he said the governor has not declared. In a statement, the CPS claimed the moves involve a fresh plot by some political interests to undertake negative media campaigns against the governor.

He said: “Specifically, the plan is to use faceless groups to discredit Governor Fayemi and portray him as unacceptable to the generality of the people across the six geopolitical zones. This plot is part of their game plan for the 2023 presidential contest. “For the avoidance of doubt, Fayemi has not told anyone that he is in the race for the presidency. He has always maintained that he is on duty in Ekiti and would like to concentrate on that assignment. “What he does afterwards is in the hands of God and he will cross that bridge at the appropriate time.

 

Our Reporters

