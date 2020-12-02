2023 presidency: Fayemi declines response to rumoured ambition

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has tactically declined comment to rumoured presidential ambition speculated on him that he’s planning for 2023 on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The rumour went viral recently when Fayemi’s poster was spotted in social media and parts of Ado-Ekiti town.

The posters had a photograph of the governor dressed in a sky blue agbada with a blue striped cap popularly called “Awolowo” was sponsored by the Chairman of Ikere Council area of Ekiti State, Mr Femi Ayodele.

Ayodele said he did the posters, with the campaign message, ‘Support His Excellency Dr John Kayode Fayemi for President 2023’ “to show my unalloyed and uncompromising loyalty to Governor Fayemi” to dispel speculations that he was working against him.

The council chairman said the governor was fit enough for the plum position considering his array of outstanding credentials, administrative shrewdness and political acumen. He added that Fayemi’s commitment, resourcefulness and pedigree put him in good stead to lead Nigeria in the next political dispensation.

However, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, who said his principal did not know anything about the posters, said, “the sponsor is merely expressing a personal opinion.”

Fayemi at a media chat programme tagged, ‘Meet Your Governor’, aired in some Ekiti local radio stations, tactically avoid questions posed on him by the inquisitive panelists and refused to comment on the alleged presidential ambition.

When asked whether he would be vying for Nigeria no 1 position in 2023, Fayemi who waited until the question was asked, simply said: “Let’s end the programme for today”.

The anchor, who is the General Manager of the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, Mr Olu Popoola, therefore ended the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...