2023 Presidency: Fayose still living in the past – Obi-Datti

*Says Labour Party targeting outright win

The media office of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, said former governor of Ekiti State Ayode Fayose is still living in the past by refusing to capture the political mood of the country.

Fayose had, in a television interview said he does not see Labour Party winning 25 per cent in 24 states of the federation.

But the Obi-Datti media team in a statement stated that the political movement in the country at the moment is beyond geopolitical, ethnic, regional or even state affair.

“We are well aware that making 25 per cent of the votes cast in 24 states is the minimum requirement to win the presidency, but LP is looking at the entire country since it’s flag bearer is a national person to be limited to any region,” the media office added.

It described the view of the former governor as subjective, which has no empirical support.

