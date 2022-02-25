2023 Presidency: ‘For fairness, equity, Igbo should be given a chance’

Founding member of All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has faulted Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed’s argument against the party’s zoning of the 2023 Presidency to the South, saying the governor got it wrong on all fronts. Okechukwu noted that Bala’s disposition shows the lack of dynamism in the political thinking of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that the opposition party has shown that it is incapable of upstaging APC, especially when the unity and prosperity of Nigeria is not uppermost in their calculations.

Bauchi State governor had, after his visit to Obasanjo in Abeokuta told journalists that APC’s decision to zone the Presidency to the South is not a threat to the PDP, because his party’s strategy is to whip up ethno-religious sentiment. Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, Okechukwu, who is also the Director General (DG) of Voice of Nigeria (VON), said: “Methinks if the statement credited to him is correct, His Excellency, Bala Mohammed and by extension PDP, is simply being opportunistic. “This is by saying that APC’s zoning of Presidency to the South is not a threat to the PDP, because if we put it to the North, it will give us more electoral victory.

That’s ethnic chauvinism simple. “The Bauchi State governor and PDP seem to forget that Nigerians are fair-minded and upholds justice and equity in their voting preferences. “That was why the late Moshood Abiola of Social Democratic Party (SDP), defeated Alhaji Bashir Tofa in his Kano State home in 1993.

