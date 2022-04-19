News

2023 Presidency: Governor Tambuwal submits form, says I will unite Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on 2023 Presidency: Governor Tambuwal submits form, says I will unite Nigerians

Sokoto State Governor and frontline Presidential aspirant under the PDP, Aminu Tambuwal, has submitted his presidential nomination form at the party secretariat, promising to lift the country if given the ticket and elected as president.

Speaking shortly after submitting his nomination and Expression of interest forms, the Governor said the he decided to submit his form and continue his quest to pick the ticket of my PDP because of the overwhelming support Nigerians have shown his aspirations.

Represented by Dr. Nicholas Msheliza, Tambuwal said, “Consensus is a good thing. is healthy for the party. Our prayer, I’m thinking is that the consensus will favor him. So far he is the frontline aspirants, our thinking our prayer and hope is that the consensus will go his way.”

He also said, “We are happy to state here that the support, encouragement while he consulted widely has been very overwhelming and for the fact that he is one presidential candidate that has traversed over the 360 Federal constituencies of this country gives him an edge.

“He knows the demography and the geography of this country. He knows the problem of this country. He is the actual unifier. He is the bridge builder. He’s so humble. And he is such a person that is so energetic and vibrant also that can be trusted to forge partnership and alliances and rescue and build this nation from where we have found ourselves today. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Partial schools reopening: Excitement, anxiety as students resume

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Steve Uzoechi, Sola Adeyemo, Emmanuel Masha, Adewale Momoh, Stephen Femi Oni, Kunle Ayeni and Musa Pam

•COVID-19 test certificate compulsory in Ogun As the countdown to the partial reopening of schools nears zero hour, pupils in exit class, parents, teachers and others can hardly wait for the day to come.   This stems from the fact that the confusion which attended their nearly four months of staying at home due to […]
News

Orji Kalu mourns renowned Igbo musician, Morocco

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the demise of Igbo legendary and philosophical singer, Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka (aka Morocco), as a big loss to the country. Kalu, who lamented the passing of the music maestro and social crusader, acknowledged the late musician’s contributions to the social, economic and political development […]
News

Lagos Tax Cooperative society hits 2000 membership with N1bn capital base

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

      The Lagos State Tax Administrative Cooperative Multi-purpose Society (TACMS) has said that its membership strength has increased to over 2,000 with over N1 billion financial capital base in five years after establishment of the society. The Cooperative Society has also received several requests recently from financial experts to join the cooperative society […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica