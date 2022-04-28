News

2023 Presidency: Group gives Jonathan 7-day ultimatum

A group, Youths Network for Nigeria Union (YNNU), that protested at the private office of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja last week, has threatened to ‘occupy’ his office if he fails to declare for the 2023 presidencywithinsevendays. The group also wants him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to actualise his ambition. Chairman of the group, Ibrahim A. Saiki, at the rally in Suleja, Niger State yesterday, said what Nigeria needs at the moment is a unifier, who they perceived President Jonathan to be. “To this end, we have been mandated to, most respectfully, urge former President Goodluck Jonathan to immediately move to pick a membership form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from his ward in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, within seven days after Ramadan.”

 

Our Reporters

