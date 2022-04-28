2023 Presidency: Group gives Jonathan 7-day ultimatum

A group, Youths Network for Nigeria Union (YNNU), that protested at the private office of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja last week, has threatened to ‘occupy’ his office if he fails to declare for the 2023 presidencywithinsevendays. The group also wants him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to actualise his ambition. Chairman of the group, Ibrahim A. Saiki, at the rally in Suleja, Niger State yesterday, said what Nigeria needs at the moment is a unifier, who they perceived President Jonathan to be. “To this end, we have been mandated to, most respectfully, urge former President Goodluck Jonathan to immediately move to pick a membership form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from his ward in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, within seven days after Ramadan.”
Related Articles
Study: New screening tool could identify patients at risk of suicide
Researchers from Duke Health and the Department of Veterans Affairs have discovered a suicide screening tool that is far more accurate at identifying patients at risk for attempting suicide. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal; ‘PLOS Medicine’. The researchers said the current clinical assessment to detect patients at risk […]
Council chairmanship aspirant seeks Tinubu’s intervention over mandate
A chairmanship aspirant in Lagos 2021 council polls under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu, has urged the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to address grievances and right wrongs in the area. Olorunrinu, a former lawmaker, who represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I in Lagos State House of […]
Hailing Britain’s ‘great spirit’, Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the “great spirit” shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone’s efforts had allowed the country to start “on the cautious road” to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has […]
