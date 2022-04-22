2023 Presidency: Group urges Kalu to declare, says he’s detribalised

A political support group has called on the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to declare for the 2023 presidency. The group, Naija Youths Say OUK, in a statement issued in Abuja by its Director of Publicity, Comrade Zaharadeen Ibrahim Musa, said: “Beyond his evident intellectual capability and physical ability, what also stands Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu out is his detribalized nature, which makes him nationally sellable as a presidential candidate.” The statement read in part: “Even though it is not yet time to reel out Dr. Kalu’s achievements in life, we will mention that having served at different executive levels, both as a public officer and an astute business executive, his businesses are still thriving across the country and in the Diaspora.

“For instance, as the executive governor of Abia State from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007, Dr. Kalu layed a solid foundation for the development of Abia State, despite inheriting a state with zero infrastructure and a devastated economy from the long military rule that preceded his administration.

“His businesses have survived different economic hardships, including global economic meltdowns and the recent COVID-19 pandemic. He has lived virtually in all regions of Nigeria. He is a south easterner, lived and schooled and worked in the North prior to his election. He served as the chairman of the Borno Water Board and the chairman of the Cooperative and Commerce Bank Limited and has businesses in Lagos and other parts of the country.

“He attended Christ the King School Aba and Government College Umuahia before he proceeded to Barewa College, Zaria, from where he enrolled in the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, where he was admitted to study political science. “But due to his passion for quality education and his love for good governance, at the University of Maiduguri, the young Kalu joined student unionism and later participated in the “Ali Must Go” riots in protest against adverse education policy of the then minister of Education and was later rusticated.

He temporarily dropped out of school. “With his educational pursuit truncated, the young Kalu never gave up on life. While his fellow students later dragged the school authorities to court over their suspension, Kalu left school to build his own business empire. However, Kalu later proceeded to bag a degree from Abia State University, a Certificate in Business Administration from Harvard University and honorary doctorates from both the University of Maiduguri and Abia State University.”

The youth-driven group further noted that Kalu as a politician has weathered several political storms. According to the group, Kalu a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), left the party on principle to singlehandedly establish the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) which later won the governorship election in his home state of Abia and neighbouring Imo in 2007.

Insisting that Kalu has what it takes to take Nigeria out of the woods, the group declared: “Having seen it all, and having survived several betrayals and backbiting, including imaginary corruption charges as a result of his disagreement with the Olusegun Obasanjo administration and the PDP, we are convinced that there is no better placed bridge builder across the Niger at this critical time of our national experience than Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

“We therefore call on the people’s senator, the internationally recognised business mogul, entrepreneur and philanthropist to join the presidential race now that the ovation is loudest. We know that with Nigeria under his leadership, the country will certainly overcome its numerous challenges in the same way he triumphed over all his personal and business obstacles to become a shining light we can all behold today.”

