2023 presidency: Group wants Atiku to step aside

A political group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ACTION 2023, yesterday said former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, should not contest the 2023 presidential election. Chairman of the group, Rufus Omeire, said the former vice-president abandoned the party and millions of Nigerians who voted for him and PDP after the 2019 elections.

The group regretted that since the PDP was embroiled in crisis, Atiku as the party’s flag bearer had not deemed it fit to engage party stakeholders to find solution to the crisis. “It is very shameful that since he lost the presidential election, he moved to Dubai, abandoning all members of PDP, all the stakeholders.

“It is a betrayal of trust for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to neglect the feelings and sacrifices of ordinary voters who supported him and PDP in 2019. “He rather travelled to Morocco to see his new wife. Of course he is entitled to his family life and privileges. But it smacks of leadership incapacity to fiddle while PDP was burning,” ACTION 2023 stated.

