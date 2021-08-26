News

2023 presidency: Group wants Atiku to step aside

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

A political group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ACTION 2023, yesterday said former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, should not contest the 2023 presidential election. Chairman of the group, Rufus Omeire, said the former vice-president abandoned the party and millions of Nigerians who voted for him and PDP after the 2019 elections.

The group regretted that since the PDP was embroiled in crisis, Atiku as the party’s flag bearer had not deemed it fit to engage party stakeholders to find solution to the crisis. “It is very shameful that since he lost the presidential election, he moved to Dubai, abandoning all members of PDP, all the stakeholders.

“It is a betrayal of trust for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to neglect the feelings and sacrifices of ordinary voters who supported him and PDP in 2019. “He rather travelled to Morocco to see his new wife. Of course he is entitled to his family life and privileges. But it smacks of leadership incapacity to fiddle while PDP was burning,” ACTION 2023 stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Iran’s largest navy ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

Posted on Author Reporter

  The largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semiofficial news agencies reported. The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran. The […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to tackle unemployment with N1.15trn 2021 budget

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube, has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to use N1.15 trillion 2021 budget to drive employment and empower residents in the state. Egube, who also listed youth employment and food security as parts of the areas to focus in order to reduce the […]
News

New Police Commissioner resumes in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The new Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, Mike Okoli has assured Bayelsans that he was going to fight crime and ensure that the good people of the state are protected.   Speaking to his men at the weekend during his maiden meeting with his officers, he agreed to key into the positive aspects of the existing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica