2023 presidency: Group wants north’s respect on power shift

A political pressure group, Grassroots Alliance For Good Governance (GAFGG) has called on northern politicians to respect the ‘gentleman agreement’ between north and south on power shift among the two blocs. The group’s appeal came on the heels of the meeting of Northern Governors’ Forum on Monday, which rejected the call by its southern counterpart for the presidency to return to the south in 2023.

GAFGG convener Kemdi Chino Opara, in a statement, called on the two major political parties in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pick their presidential candidates from the South. Opara said: “Our ethnic diversity is the strength we all share and enjoy and if the truth is told, that is why Nigeria is so great. “Therefore, all of our nation’s political parties should as a matter of the urgency of the moment to heal and keep our nation as one entity, apply the above narrative as a good governance template to pick their presidential candidates from the south for the upcoming 2023 elections.” He threatened to mobilise three million of GAFGG members against any political party fails to zone its presidency to the south, and advised political leaders to see the merits in ensuring that power shifts to southern Nigeria in 2023.

