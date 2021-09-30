News

2023 presidency: Group wants north’s respect on power shift

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

A political pressure group, Grassroots Alliance For Good Governance (GAFGG) has called on northern politicians to respect the ‘gentleman agreement’ between north and south on power shift among the two blocs. The group’s appeal came on the heels of the meeting of Northern Governors’ Forum on Monday, which rejected the call by its southern counterpart for the presidency to return to the south in 2023.

GAFGG convener Kemdi Chino Opara, in a statement, called on the two major political parties in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pick their presidential candidates from the South. Opara said: “Our ethnic diversity is the strength we all share and enjoy and if the truth is told, that is why Nigeria is so great. “Therefore, all of our nation’s political parties should as a matter of the urgency of the moment to heal and keep our nation as one entity, apply the above narrative as a good governance template to pick their presidential candidates from the south for the upcoming 2023 elections.” He threatened to mobilise three million of GAFGG members against any political party fails to zone its presidency to the south, and advised political leaders to see the merits in ensuring that power shifts to southern Nigeria in 2023.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NNPC lists conditions for oil majors’ divestment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday listed a plethora of outstanding issues that have to be totally resolved before major oil companies can successfully divest their interests overseas.   They include abandonment and relinquishment costs; severance of operator staff; third party contract liabilities; competency of the buyer; post-purchase technical, operational, and financial capabilities, […]
News

Why Matthew Page Is After My Shadow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I will court some decorousness and pretend to be excited, though it’s far from my mood now. As someone always mindful of my beloved country, and a slave to conventions of decency in intellectual engagements, I dare say, I am unscathed and undazzled by the dangerous hurricane wind which blew past me last week. Straightforwardly, […]
News

IBB @80: ‘I’m optimistic, Nigeria will overcome challenges soon’- Gen Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

*Ex-Gov Aliyu: ‘IBB is the best leader Nigeria has produced’ Former Nigeria Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has on Monday expressed optimism in the face of the current security challenges faced by the country, saying “we will overcome all the myriad of challenges bedevilling the country soon”. He said this at the first Annual […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica