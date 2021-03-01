2023 Presidency: GYB posters flood Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Warri

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential poll, posters and billboards of Governor Yahaya Bello have flooded key Ijaw states of Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa.

Our Correspondent in Yenagoa said the posters and billboards sponsored by the Niger Delta GYB Support Group are noticed along major roads in the three states.

One of the people supervising the placement of the posters, Comrade Temple Seriake said it is high time the youth took over the affairs of the nation.

“As youth, we have to take our destinies in our own hands. We cannot keep quiet and expect this nation to serve our needs. We have to make this nation work for us.

“I used to be in the PDP. But we have seen that the party that can give us a youthful President is the All Progressives Congress. At a meeting in Portharcourt, we all agreed to register with APC and make our voices loud for our fathers to supervise us while we lead this country into greatness.

“Governor Yahaya Bello understands our language and we understand his. We are of the same generation. He understands the dynamics of modern global leadership and the need to reposition Nigeria.

“2023 will be the year of the youth and it is our hope to have GYB in the Villa and youth in the National Assembly and State Assemblies. We will not fail Nigeria.”

Comrade Seriake urged all Nigerian youth to register and dominate the All Progressives Congress in order to have a “loud voice” within the party.

“We know some old men are warming up. But by the grace of God, Baba Integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari will be the last over 70 to govern Nigeria.

“To achieve our goal, we call on all the youth to come out massively and register IN APC. Politically, we can’t wrestle power by standing on a weak platform. Let us take over the APC.

“When we told Yahaya Bello to come and be President, he told us to go and populate the APC. He is a passionate APC leader. He is the man to lead Nigeria forward,” he said.

The nationwide acceptance of Governor Yahaya Bello seems to be unsettling some interests within the All Progressives Congress.

A group loyal to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the party, who is also interested in the Presidency, is said to have slated an emergency meeting in Abuja this week, to deal with the “emerging threat of Yahaya Bello”.

A chieftain of the APC in Ogun State, who doesn’t want his name in print, told our political desk that the Tinubu camp will be meeting this week.

“Yes, we are meeting this week,” he said. When pressed further, he said, “Of course, the Kogi governor is becoming a big threat. But we want to discuss some other issues too.”

