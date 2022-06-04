2023 Presidency: I don’t have a preferred aspirant –Akeredolu

Ahead of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has declared that he does not have a preferred aspirant and that he has not endorsed any of the 23 contenders seeking the party’s ticket. According to Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, his ultimate target and that of his colleagues was that the presidency should return to the South. Akeredolu, who distanced himself from reports linking him with the endorsement of one of the aspirants in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, described as false, the media reports.

The governor said the report was designed to drag him into unnecessary controversy despite public knowledge of his position as the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum that power and Presidency should shift to the South. The statement read: “Our attention has just been drawn to a statement widely circulated and credited to the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, purportedly endorsing a particular presidential aspirant under the platform of the APC. “The statement, largely laced with partisan interest and fluid narrative, was not authored by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

“The intention of the writer, though juvenile, was to drag the governor into unnecessary declarations, despite public knowledge of his position as the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum. “In clear terms, the widely circulated statement never emanated from Governor Akeredolu. “It was, obviously, driven by overzealous partisan interests calculated to exploit the political capital of the governor for personal gains.”

