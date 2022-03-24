News

2023 Presidency: IBB, Abdulsalami have given me nod –Tambuwal

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Governor of Sokoto State Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has disclosed that he has been given the nod to vie for the nation’s top job in the forthcoming general elections by former military president General Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

While responding to questions after closed door meetings with both men separately in Minna, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives also said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently not concerned about zoning of its presidential position to any geo-political region, but on how to win the seat in the 2023 general elections. He said the zoning formula adopted by the party in 1999 was the idea of the political class midwifed by the government at the centre to address the issue of June 12. Governor Tambuwal told journalists that he was in Minna to consult with the two former Nigerian leaders over his political ambition, saying: “I have gotten the nod of the two elder statesmen regarding my presidential ambition.

“I am in Minna today in furtherance of our consultative tour of our leaders in various segments of our society over the forthcoming general elections, particularly, the presidential election of which I am one of those considered to run for that seat. “We are here to see the duo of former president Babangida and Abdulsalami to give them their respect and consult them on this very issue.

Their own is to give us and I believe we have gotten their blessings. We have received their counsel and have given us their blessings. And by the grace of God, we shall get the ticket to the party.” Explaining further that there are no plans to jettison the zoning arrangements, he said: “The arrangement was not done to completely erode the constitutional rights of candidates who want to contest for the presidential seat in any part of the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2021: Onne Port Customs generates N188.6bn, records N11.98bn seizures

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri and Bayo Akomolafe

The Area ll Command of Nigeria Customs Service in Onne Port in Rivers State has achieved a record-breaking revenue collection of N188,643,692,057 from January to December 2021.   Announcing the collection at the close of work on  Friday, December 31, 2021, Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, described the collection as […]
News Top Stories

Alcohol consumption increases cancer, mortality risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that alcohol consumption accounted for a considerable portion of cancer incidence and mortality in all 50 states of America and the District of Columbia. According to an article published in ‘Cancer Epidemiology,’ the proportion of cancer cases attributable to alcohol consumption ranged from a high of 6.7 […]
News

Zoning not contained in our constitution –Lawyers

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…say it’s a matter of justice, equity Lawyers, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph yesterday in separate interviews, said that zoning of political offices is not constitutional. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had concluded arrangement on their zoning formula ahead of the 2023 general election. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica