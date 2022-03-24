2023 Presidency: IBB, Abdulsalami have given me nod –Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto State Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has disclosed that he has been given the nod to vie for the nation’s top job in the forthcoming general elections by former military president General Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

While responding to questions after closed door meetings with both men separately in Minna, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives also said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently not concerned about zoning of its presidential position to any geo-political region, but on how to win the seat in the 2023 general elections. He said the zoning formula adopted by the party in 1999 was the idea of the political class midwifed by the government at the centre to address the issue of June 12. Governor Tambuwal told journalists that he was in Minna to consult with the two former Nigerian leaders over his political ambition, saying: “I have gotten the nod of the two elder statesmen regarding my presidential ambition.

“I am in Minna today in furtherance of our consultative tour of our leaders in various segments of our society over the forthcoming general elections, particularly, the presidential election of which I am one of those considered to run for that seat. “We are here to see the duo of former president Babangida and Abdulsalami to give them their respect and consult them on this very issue.

Their own is to give us and I believe we have gotten their blessings. We have received their counsel and have given us their blessings. And by the grace of God, we shall get the ticket to the party.” Explaining further that there are no plans to jettison the zoning arrangements, he said: “The arrangement was not done to completely erode the constitutional rights of candidates who want to contest for the presidential seat in any part of the country.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...