2023 Presidency: IBB, Abdulsalami have given me nod – Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto State Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal has disclosed that he has been given the nod to vie for the nation’s top job in the forthcoming general elections by former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida and Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

While responding to questions after closed door meetings with both men separately in Minna, the former Speaker of the House of Assembly also said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently not concerned about zoning of its Presidential position to any geo-political region, but on how to win the seat in the 2023 general elections.

He said the zoning formula adopted by the party in 1999 was the idea of the political class midwifed by the government at the centre to address the issue of June 12.

Governor Tambuwal told journalists that he was in Minna to consult with the two former Nigerian leaders over his political ambition, saying: “I have gotten the nod of the two elder statesmen regarding my presidential ambition.

“I am in Minna today in furtherance of our consultative tour of our leaders in various segments of our society over the forthcoming general elections, particularly, the presidential election of which I am one of those considered to run for that seat.

“We are here to see the duo of former president Babangida and Abdulsalami to give them their respect and consult them on this very issue. Their own is to give us and I believe we have gotten their blessings. We have received their counsel and have given us their blessings. And by the grace of God, we shall get the ticket to the party.”

Explaining further that there are no plans to jettison the zoning arrangements, he said: “The arrangement was not done to completely erode the constitutional rights of candidates who want to contest for the presidential seat in any part of the country.”

Refuting story credited to him that the South-south cannot rule, the Sokoto State governor described it as untrue and mischief from the originators

Accordingly, he said: “I have supported a South-south candidate in Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 and he won the election. So, how can I who had supported the South-south now say the South-south cannot produce the president of Nigeria?”

However, when asked if the consensus reached between him, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State Governor Mohamed Bala eying the seat the in the party still stands, the former Speaker said: “First it’s about this country, it’s not about personal ambition, or individuals. It is not either Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal or Bala Mohammed. We have agreed on the need to lower the tension and make sure that we work as a team.”

