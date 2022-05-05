2023 Presidency: Igbo elders insist on power rotation

…say Buhari emerged President on zoning basic

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF) yesterday renewed their demand that the two dominant political parties should zone their presidential tickets to the South East geopolitical zone, to pave the way for the emergence of a Nigerian President from that region.

The forum, which met in Abuja to discuss some crucial national issues, warned that failure to zone the 2023 Presidency to the South and precisely the South East could have far reaching consequences on the stability, peace, unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Forum and a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwurmeka Ezeife, reminded the political elite in Northern Nigeria of their clamour for power rotation in the past and how their counterparts in Southern Nigeria accepted their position in the interest of peace, equity and fair play. Ezeife argued that the principle of zoning, which is being demonized by some political groups in the North, is a democratic and constitutional concept which has been in practice in the country.

“It is important to note that apart from Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, which provides for the principles of Federal Character and quota system in whatever the government and its agencies do in order to give every part of the country a sense of belonging, the constitutions of major political parties in the country, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) provide for zoning system. “It was in keeping with this zoning principle that Senator Abdulahi Adamu and Senator lyochia Ayu emerged as the National Chairmen of the APC and the PDP, respectively.

The two political parties zoned national chairmanship to the North Central zone of the country. “Similarly, in 2015, the Northern Elders and other organisations reminded Nigerians of this zoning principle and insisted that it was the turn of the North to produce the President,” he said. He commended the leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Afenifere, the Middle Belt Forum and other prominent Nigerians, who have publicly demanded that all political parties in the country should zone the 2023 presidency to the South East.

He, however, warned sons and daughters of the South East of the dangers of colluding with some “unreasonable and dishonest” Nigerians to sabotage the collective efforts of the region to produce the next president of Nigeria.

