News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: Igbo elders insist on power rotation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

…say Buhari emerged President on zoning basic

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF) yesterday renewed their demand that the two dominant political parties should zone their presidential tickets to the South East geopolitical zone, to pave the way for the emergence of a Nigerian President from that region.

The forum, which met in Abuja to discuss some crucial national issues, warned that failure to zone the 2023 Presidency to the South and precisely the South East could have far reaching consequences on the stability, peace, unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Forum and a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwurmeka Ezeife, reminded the political elite in Northern Nigeria of their clamour for power rotation in the past and how their counterparts in Southern Nigeria accepted their position in the interest of peace, equity and fair play. Ezeife argued that the principle of zoning, which is being demonized by some political groups in the North, is a democratic and constitutional concept which has been in practice in the country.

“It is important to note that apart from Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, which provides for the principles of Federal Character and quota system in whatever the government and its agencies do in order to give every part of the country a sense of belonging, the constitutions of major political parties in the country, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) provide for zoning system. “It was in keeping with this zoning principle that Senator Abdulahi Adamu and Senator lyochia Ayu emerged as the National Chairmen of the APC and the PDP, respectively.

The two political parties zoned national chairmanship to the North Central zone of the country. “Similarly, in 2015, the Northern Elders and other organisations reminded Nigerians of this zoning principle and insisted that it was the turn of the North to produce the President,” he said. He commended the leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Afenifere, the Middle Belt Forum and other prominent Nigerians, who have publicly demanded that all political parties in the country should zone the 2023 presidency to the South East.

He, however, warned sons and daughters of the South East of the dangers of colluding with some “unreasonable and dishonest” Nigerians to sabotage the collective efforts of the region to produce the next president of Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kaduna govt justifies monthly wage bill, workers sack

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Baba Negedu KADUNA Kaduna State Government yesterday disclosed that 93.55 per cent of its N4.49billion total March 2021 wage bill, was paid to the state civil servants and 31,064 of them earned salaries amounting to N3.13bn.   This is as the government also said 337 political appointees in the state only got N259 million. Government […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N16.7bn for Yobe Airstrip, aviation procurements, dogs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N2.7bn for Warri varsity hostels, N985m for NDLEA body scanners The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N16.7 billion for the construction of Wachakal Airstrip in Yobe State, consultancy, procurement of fire vehicles and sniffer dogs. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this disclosure yesterday while briefing newsmen after the […]
News

LASAA inaugurates 2022 mobile advert stickers for branded vehicles

Posted on Author Temitayo Durowoju

Lagos State Signage and Advertisment Agency (LASAA), the agency responsible for the control and regulation of advertisement displays in Lagos State, has announced the launch of its 2022 mobile advert stickers. Managing Director of LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo, in a statement issued in Ikeja yesterday, said the agency would not use the traditional ceremony for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica