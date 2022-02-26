2023 Presidency: Igbo groups threaten PDP with litigation, slam Atiku, Tinubu

Two major Igbo socio- cultural groups, Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF), and New Generation Leadership Development Foundation (NGLDF), on Friday warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respect it’s constitutional provisions on power rotation between the North and South, to avoid the burden of endless litigation.

The groups, which also called the former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Obi, to quickly declare interest for the presidential contest, also vowed not to relent efforts on its fight to ensure that South- East gets the presidential seat in 2023.

A statement signed and issued at the end of its press conference in Abuja, by some of the leaders of the groups, Dr. Godwin Udige, Chairman ILDF and Barr. Onyebuchi Obeta, Secretary, also condemned the inordinate quest for presidential power by the former Nigerian Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The groups said the ac- tions of these two foremost contenders for the Presidential seat and that of other politicians, were threatening the interest of the Igbos, and creating more disunity in the country.

They said: “The PDP particularly needs not to be reminded that they wrote the principle of rotation of presidential power between North and South into their Constitution since 2009 and must obey their own rule to avoid litigation. “By the way, may we also inform you that ILDF has made good its threat to go to court on the issue of rotation of presidential power, and we are in the Federal High Court with the political parties on this subject matter.

“We will not end this press conference without advising and appealing to his Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to forget his perennial presidential ambition and support the South-East that has supported him. “We extend the same appeal to His Excellency, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban, and to any other aspirant from Southern part of the country, to also shelve their presidential ambition for the sake of Southern solidarity and to support the South-East that has always supported them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...