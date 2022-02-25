News

2023 Presidency: Igbo groups threaten PDP with litigation, slam Atiku, Tinubu

Two major Igbo socio-cultural groups, the Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF) and New Generation Leadership Development Foundation (NGLDF) on Friday warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respect its constitutional provisions on power rotation between the North and South, to avoid the burden of endless litigations.

The groups, which also called the former Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Peter Obi to quickly declare his interest for the presidential contest, also vowed not to relent efforts on its fight to ensure that a South East gets Nigeria’s top job in 2023.

A statement signed and issued at the end of its press conference, by some of the leaders of the groups, Dr. Godwin Udige, Chairman ILDF and Barr. Onyebuchi Obeta, Secretary, also condemned the inordinate quest for political power by former Nigerian Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The groups said the actions of these two foremost contenders for the presidential seat and other politicians, were threatening the interest of the Igbos and also creating more disunity in the country.

They said: “The PDP particularly needs not to be reminded that they wrote the principle of rotation of presidential power between North and South Nigeria into their constitution since 2009 and must obey their own rule to avoid litigation. By the way, may we also inform you that ILDF has made good its threat to go to court on the issue of rotation of presidential power and we are in the Federal High Court with the political parties on this subject matter.

“We will not end this press conference without advising and appealing to his Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to forget his perennial presidential ambition and support the South East that has supported him. We extend the same appeal to His Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban, and to any other aspirant from Southern part of the country, to also shelve their presidential ambition for the sake of southern solidarity and to support the South East that has always supported them.”

 

