2023 Presidency: Igbo to woo other regions

As the zoning debate over the 2023 presidential gathers momentum, an Igbo think tank, Nzuko Umunna, has declared its readiness to start a national conversation to make other Nigerians support a president of South-East extraction. The conversation titled: “Greater Nigerian Conference (GNC),” according to the group, will unveil a stirring national conversation to persuade Nigerians to see the fidelity of a president from the South-East geopolitical zone as the fairest national consensus for equity, justice and fairness.

In a statement signed by Collins Ugwu, the group said it will convey a national dialogue that will see Nigerians of all persuasions and substance, including elders, opinion moulders, politicians, entrepreneurs and youths deliberating on the moral force of South East’s quest to produce the next president. The statement further noted that the idea behind the convocation of the conference by a nonpartisan foundation is to underscore the need for good governance, equity in diversity and fairness by inclusion in the conscience of national politics.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...