2023 Presidency: Igbo unions in the north endorse Obi

A prominent Igbo leader in the North, Chief Jacob Offorkansi, has criticised a group that calls itself Igbo Town Union General Assembly operating in the 19 northern states and the FCT that reportedly endorsed the APC presidential flag bearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, recently in Imo State. Offorkansi, whoistheEze- Igboof GarkidainAdamawa State, described the group as people of fake identity, who cannot be traced anywhere.

In a press conference in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on December 21, Offorkansi, who was flanked by other Igbo leaders from different northern states, said a group of people that organised themselves in Owerritocollectmoneyfrom theImoStateGovernor, Hope Uzodimma, and possibly from the APC presidential candidate, cannot claim to be speaking for Igbo people in the north or anywhere.

