2023 Presidency: I’ll make Nigeria better, secure – Osinbajo

The Vice President and APC presidential aspirant, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said that if elected President in 2023, he would ensure the country is better, more secure and prosperous. Osinbajo spoke during a meeting with stakeholders as well as delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State held at the New Government House, Jos.

The Vice President is the third presidential aspirant to visit the state after former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi The APC presidential hopeful said his experience working in the present administration as the Vice President has also provided him with the opportunity, which if elected, he would focus on the economy, security, education and healthcare.

“I had a very robust interaction with the delegates. We had the opportunity to share ideas about the economy, about security, about education, healthcare and it was actually a fruitful meeting, because we were able to understand ourselves on some of the issues that are prevalent and some of the issues going forward, I intend to make our country better, more secure and prosperous.” He added that the engagement with the delegates was a healthy one and he was very happy with the response of the delegates from Plateau State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...