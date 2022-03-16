News

2023 Presidency: ‘I’ll offer quality leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Women are ready for the highest political office in the country, without let or hindrance. This was made known yesterday by a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Cesnabmihilo Dorothy Nuhu-Aken’ova. Nuhu-Aken’ova, an international consultant, said the SDP has all it takes to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a free and fair election in 2023. Speaking in Ibadan after her visit to the SDP party secretariat, she said the manifesto of SDP places the party well ahead of others in the country and called on Nigerians to give the party a chance by voting its candidates in the elections. She said being a female must not be a barrier to rule Nigeria as she is ready to conquer all the obstacles and become president of the country.

She said: “The chances are very high. Nobody would have given the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a chance. Miracles happen all the time. Now that we are more aware, we are better educated; we know better what we want. “This is the time for us to come together and there is a lot of work that is ongoing to make sure that SDP unseat the ruling party.

We need new people to come on board and join us to run things better. “We were robbed of a great opportunity in the 1993 general election. This is the time for the country to show that was a mistake and it is time to give the SDP a chance to make things work in Nigeria. “My visit to the party office today is symbolic. I’m ready to make a statement in the 2023 presidential election. Let’s give women a chance to play their part in politics.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Crossover services threatened as FG restricts religious gatherings to 50% capacity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The annual crossover services held by religious organisations across the country is under threat as the Boss Mustapha led Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 declared that indoor religious gatherings should be limited to 50 per cent with full compliance to public health measures. This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the […]
News Top Stories

FirstBank secures $100m credit facility from CDC

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem WITH AGENCY REPORTS

CDC Group, the UK Government’s development finance institution, which will be renamed British International Investment (BII) in April, yesterday, announced a $100 million finance facility to First Bank of Nigeria Plc.   In a statement, the CDC/BII said that the new facility will direct funding to women-owned and led businesses as well as to local […]
News

Calls grow for Cuomo to quit from top New York lawmakers

Posted on Author Reporter

  The two top Democrats in New York’s legislature withdrew their support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to say the three-term governor should resign, reports the Associated Press. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica