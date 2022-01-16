2023 presidency: I’ll overcome challenges ahead –Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital where he visited Governor Seyi Makinde, Rashid Ladoja, the late Adebayo Alao-Akala and Soun’s families where he gave the indication that he wouldo vercome all the challenges rising against his 2023 presidential ambition.

Condoling with Ladoja over the three consecutive deaths that happened recently, Tinubu said: “Life is a challenge by itself. You must be ready to confront challenges and overcome those challenges.

That is it. I am sure I will face challenges and I am confident I will overcome them.”

Tinubu had some days ago informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his aspiration to contest the 2023 presidential poll, adding that he would still make further consultations He had earlier paid a condolence visit to Governor Seyi Makinde, to condole with him on the demise of two prominent monarchs in the state and a former governor of the state.

He had earlier begun the condolence visit in Ogbomoso axis of the state when he visited the late Soun’s family before he proceeded to Alao- Akala’s family.

From there, he proceeded to Ibadan, where he was received by Makinde at the Government House. He also moved from there to the late Olubadan palace at Popoyemoja, Ibadan, before he ended the visit at Ladoja’s House.

The state had lost the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, in December 2021, as well as Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, and former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala in January 2022.

