2023 Presidency: I’ll remain an umpire –INEC chair

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has described as preposterous the call for him to join the 2023 presidential race.

 

There have been innuendoes that since the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele, and some serving ministers, have obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form without resigning their positions, that the INEC Chairman should as well join the race, to complete the circle. But Yakubu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said he would remain an umpire.

 

The INEC chairman assured that he is “committed to free, fair and credible elections,” stating that his “constitutional responsibilities as the chief electoral commissioner of the federation and returning officer for the presidential election are onerous enough” for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

 

Prof. Yakubu said he would continue to discharge his respon  sibilities without affection for, or ill will against, any political party or candidate.

 

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Chief Dan Nwanyanwu has called for the resignation of the ministers, as their continued staying in office after obtaining the APC nomination forms, is a moral burden on President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Nwanyanwu described it as absurd, adding that there should be moral content in politics.

 

He called on President Buhari: “To direct all those who have indicated interest to run to resign immediately. It shouldn’t be happening under his watch. “This is not right. It should not be accepted by you. Act as we know you to direct them to resign their position and go contest the positions they want.

 

“This is the position of most Nigerians. It is not right and we should not allow it to be a part of our political culture.”

 

