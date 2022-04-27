News

2023 Presidency: I’m still consulting – Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

With only a few weeks until the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that he is still in consultations about his desire to run for the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 election.

Fayemi, who claimed that he has not become an aspirant on the platform of APC, stated that the conclusion of his consultations will determine his next step as regards the primaries slated for May 30 and 31. The Ekiti State governor revealed this while on a visit to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. According to Fayemi, his experience, as well as his accomplishments ingovernance and activism, gives him the edge above others who had shown interest in the race. While stating that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved praise for expertly navigating the country’s affairs over the last seven years, Fayemi insisted that Nigerians required someone like him to take over the reins of government from Buhari.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Capri-Sun reiterates superior quality in new campaign

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Capri-Sun, the number one kids’ drink worldwide, has launched a new integrated marketing campaign to reiterate its’ “clean recipe” superior proposition, confirming it as a healthy, naturally tasty, and satisfying option for Nigerian parents looking to buy a quality juice drink for their children.   A ‘clean recipe’ essentially means foods or beverages made with […]
News Top Stories

VAT: FG rakes in N24.8bn from bank customers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…sector’s input rises by 44% The Federal Government realised a total of N24.8 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) from banks transactions throughout last year, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the sectoral VAT distribution data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), this showed that VAT generated from the sector increased by 44 […]
News

ASPIRIN might be new drug to fight breast cancer

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

Patients with an aggressive form of breast cancer will be given aspirin to see if it can boost their survival chances in a new trial. According to Mailonline, researchers hope the cheap and widely available painkiller will save lives when combined with standard treatment. According to the report, It is the first clinical study to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica