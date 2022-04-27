2023 Presidency: I’m still consulting – Fayemi

With only a few weeks until the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that he is still in consultations about his desire to run for the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 election.

Fayemi, who claimed that he has not become an aspirant on the platform of APC, stated that the conclusion of his consultations will determine his next step as regards the primaries slated for May 30 and 31. The Ekiti State governor revealed this while on a visit to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. According to Fayemi, his experience, as well as his accomplishments ingovernance and activism, gives him the edge above others who had shown interest in the race. While stating that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved praise for expertly navigating the country’s affairs over the last seven years, Fayemi insisted that Nigerians required someone like him to take over the reins of government from Buhari.

