2023 presidency: INEC must demand, publish aspirants’ medical certificates –Vatsa

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State Jonathan Vatsa has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to demand and publish the medical certificates of those who have expressed their interest in the 2023 presidential race.

Vatsa was reacting to the demand that the National Leader of APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu disclose the source of his wealth and age.

Tinubu recently revealed his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure expires next year.

But speaking exclusively to our correspondent on Sunday, Vatsa said the former Lagos State governor is not the only contender that needs to declare his age and source of wealth.

He said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to help Nigerians know the health status of all aspirants. “President Muhammadu Buhari left this country for several months for medical issues; do we want to experience another medical tourism?”

The Niger APC Publicity Secretary said the screening of aspirants should be very tough. Vatsa said: “I want to call on the INEC Chairman to make it mandatory and a criterion for all aspirants before they can be ascertained and deemed fit to contest for presidential, governorship or National/ State Assemblies elections.

“The seat of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or Governor is a very hot seat and should be vied for by only physically and mentally healthy people. They must be compelled to tender their medical fitness certificates to show that they are okay.

“Nigerians need to only vote for candidates that are medically qualified and not for a person that is not fit. Presidency is not where you will go and we will start saying we need to start managing your health.

Nigerians should know the health status for candidates they are voting for.”

