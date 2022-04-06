News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: It’s open contest for aspirants in PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

The zoning committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to decide the zone that will produce its presidential candidate for 2023, has recommended an open contest by all the six geo-political zones.

 

Though chairman of the 37-member commit- tee, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, said the committee members “unanimously adopted a position that will be sent to the NEC of our party that appointed us,” it was learnt that the committee favoured an open contest to avoid likely discontent among party members. A member of the committee, Ayodele Fayose  however, recused himself because of his intention to participate in the presidential primary.

 

Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, who also represented the state in the committee, in a letter addressed to Governor Ortom, said he intimated the committee of his intention to run for the office of the president in the coming primary election. He added that: “It will not be morally right to continue to participate in the zoning debate being an aspirant myself.

 

“Therefore, my state has nominated the bearer of this letter, Dr Gbenga Faseluka to replace me.” Ortom, who briefed journalists at the end of the committee meeting, failed to disclose the recommendation to be submitted to the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC).

 

He only stated that the resolution was unanimous. A source, who pleaded not to be named, disclosed that the members admitted that zoning is in the party’s constitution, but questioned the timing. According to the source, the committee recommended to the NEC that: “1. Zoning, as in our party constitution, is affirmed.

 

“2. In spite of (1) above, the ticket is thrown open, this time around due to exigency of time. “3. Our party is encouraged to always make the issue of zoning very clear at least six months before sales of forms.

 

“4. Our party should commend the efforts of some of our contestants on the issue of consensus candidacy; the efforts should be seen to a peaceful and logical conclusion.”

 

Even though Governor Ortom did not disclose the recommendation of the committee, there was noticeable happiness on the faces of some members who are supporters of some presidential aspirants from the North. New Telegraph had reported on Sunday that the ticket would be an open contest for all the geo-political zones.

 

A source, who spoke to the paper on weekend, had expressed the belief that the consensus canvassed by former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and others would work.

 

“We pray that the consensus thing works, so that everybody will be on the same page,” the source had said. Thirteen aspirants have so far bought the PDP presidential nomination form, five of them are from South East, three from South-South, three from North East and one each from the North West and North Central. Fayose is expected to obtain his nomination form before the party closes sale of forms this Friday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

USSD: Telcos insist on disconnecting banks

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as lenders’ debt hits N47bn Telecommunications operators in the country are again planning to disconnect commercial banks from the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD),New Telegraph has learnt. This is even as the banks’ debt for the service is said to have risen to over N47 billion as of end of May. Sources within […]
News

COVID-19: FCT tops list as NCDC confirms 481 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in weeks, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) topped the list of states with new coronavirus infections in the country. Out of 481 samples confirmed positive on Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the FCT recorded the most infections with 96 cases, followed by Lagos with 89. The […]
News

Fayemi reconciles aggrieved Oyo APC bigwigs, members in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Poised to ensure unity among its fold ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Oyo State, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Sunday brokered peace among the warring factions and divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The leaders, who converged on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica