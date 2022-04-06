2023 Presidency: It’s open contest for aspirants in PDP

The zoning committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to decide the zone that will produce its presidential candidate for 2023, has recommended an open contest by all the six geo-political zones.

Though chairman of the 37-member commit- tee, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, said the committee members “unanimously adopted a position that will be sent to the NEC of our party that appointed us,” it was learnt that the committee favoured an open contest to avoid likely discontent among party members. A member of the committee, Ayodele Fayose however, recused himself because of his intention to participate in the presidential primary.

Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, who also represented the state in the committee, in a letter addressed to Governor Ortom, said he intimated the committee of his intention to run for the office of the president in the coming primary election. He added that: “It will not be morally right to continue to participate in the zoning debate being an aspirant myself.

“Therefore, my state has nominated the bearer of this letter, Dr Gbenga Faseluka to replace me.” Ortom, who briefed journalists at the end of the committee meeting, failed to disclose the recommendation to be submitted to the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC).

He only stated that the resolution was unanimous. A source, who pleaded not to be named, disclosed that the members admitted that zoning is in the party’s constitution, but questioned the timing. According to the source, the committee recommended to the NEC that: “1. Zoning, as in our party constitution, is affirmed.

“2. In spite of (1) above, the ticket is thrown open, this time around due to exigency of time. “3. Our party is encouraged to always make the issue of zoning very clear at least six months before sales of forms.

“4. Our party should commend the efforts of some of our contestants on the issue of consensus candidacy; the efforts should be seen to a peaceful and logical conclusion.”

Even though Governor Ortom did not disclose the recommendation of the committee, there was noticeable happiness on the faces of some members who are supporters of some presidential aspirants from the North. New Telegraph had reported on Sunday that the ticket would be an open contest for all the geo-political zones.

A source, who spoke to the paper on weekend, had expressed the belief that the consensus canvassed by former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and others would work.

“We pray that the consensus thing works, so that everybody will be on the same page,” the source had said. Thirteen aspirants have so far bought the PDP presidential nomination form, five of them are from South East, three from South-South, three from North East and one each from the North West and North Central. Fayose is expected to obtain his nomination form before the party closes sale of forms this Friday.

