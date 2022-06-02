News

2023 presidency: Lawan, N'East should be grateful to Kalu –Bashir Lamido

The Director-General of Arewa Summit International, Dr. Bashir Lamido, has commended Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s support for Senate President Ahmad Lawan ahead of the 2023 presidential election. According to Lamido, Kalu has proven that he is a detribalised Nigerian who is always ready to defend the oppressed.

“Kalu’s commitment to peace, unity, progress and stability should be emulated by well-meaning Nigerians. His sense of patriotism, courage, sagacity and national appeal is a testament to the fact that he is an elder statesman,” he said. Lamido stated these in a statement yesterday.

He urged Lawan and North East leaders to continue appreciating Kalu’s support for the zone to clinch the 2023 presidency. Lamido said: “Leaders of the North East geo-political zone including the Senate President should appreciate Kalu for being bold enough to champion the course of the zone.

Kalu is truly a detribalised Nigerian and a powerful political leader with high leadership qualities. Lawan is now discussed in international fora courtesy of Kalu. Despite the fact that Lawan was the last aspirant to pick the nomination form, Kalu was able to energize his campaign and bring him to the front row and that is very commendable. “Lawan’s family should know they have a family in Kalu. It is not easy for a man of his status to drop his presidential ambition for another. His action has taught Nigerians a lot. I have a personal love for Kalu because he has swag. He stands on his conviction.

The Igbo People will get what they are looking for easily if Igbo follow him. “He has proven to be there for the Senate President at a time he needed him most. He should be commended by every well-meaning Nigerian for standing firm on the principles of equity, justice, and fairness; for pushing for the support of the North East after the South East couldn’t clinch it. The entire North and North East, in particular, will never forget the high wired support gotten from the South East through Kalu.”

Kalu, who is the Chief Whip of the Senate, withdrew from the 2023 presidential race. “I have always maintained an unambiguous stand that for justice, equity and fairness in our country, the next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the South East or the North East,” the Abia State governor had said.

 

