News

2023 Presidency: M’Belt Forum turns down N’Central candidacy

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday stood firm against the reported clamour by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to plot for the emergence of a presidential candidate from the North Central geopolitical axis as part of strategies to mollify other socio-cultural organisations in the country.

Rather, the group maintained its earlier position insisting on the emergence of a president from the South Eastern zone of the country. National President of the MBF, Dr. Bitus Pogu, who restated the feeling of the group in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi, particularly drummed support for former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi whom he said is one of the credible can didates in the South East that can rescue and transform Nigeria from what he called “the mess” inflicted on the citizenry.

He said that the resignation of the former presidential running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 poll, was indeed apt, but tasked Nigerians to vote for him on whichever political platform he seeks to contest the presidential election.

“The Middle Belt Forum made their position clear on the next president of the country. President Muhammadu Buhari is from the North and the North Central is part of the North and we feel that at this point in time the presidency should move to the South. Let’s try a southern president that is capable of solving the problems of insecurity and worsening economy bedevilling the country. We feel that after eight years of Buhari, power should move to the South. “Peter Obi is a man who has credibility, he is one of the best candidates in the South East and he has seen the way PDP is going that it’s not going to be favourable to him to have the opportunity to offer to Nigerians the quality leadership that he has to offer. “So his resignation from the PDP is a welcome development in our polity.

Nigerians can vote for him wherever he thinks Nigerians are convinced that yes, this is the better person that can deliver Nigeria from the mess. “So Peter Obi is one of the good guys who can rescue Nigeria from the mess and transform Nigeria, but unfortunately people are only interested in who has money but I think Nigerians should change their attitude and vote for the right people so that we can have a better Nigeria.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

