2023 Presidency must be based on character, competence Nigerians can trust-Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, said yesterday that this year’s general election must be based on the character of the people of the country can trust, adding that the election must also be based on competence. Obi spoke in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, during his campaign to the state.

He noted that some money bag politicians in the country have been using religion and tribe, especially during elections, to divide the country. The former Anambra Governor opined that some selfish politicians have continued to say that the 2023 presidential election is their turn and called on Nigerians to reject them and take back the country. Obi said “this year’s election should not be on tribe, no tribal brain is cheaper. Every tribe is suffering, there is insurgency in the North, there is insecurity in the North. Katsina is not secured, same goes for Maiduguri. We don’t want that any longer, this is what they use to divide us.

“This year’s election will not be based on religion. Let nobody deceive you on religion because that is what is used to deceive us. “Let no one divide us by religion again, and let no one tell you it is my turn, it is nobody’s turn. It is your turn to take back your country. “This year’s election must be based on character that we can trust. I am not contesting this election as an Igbo man or an Easterner. I am contesting this election as a Nigerian, who is the most qualified.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...