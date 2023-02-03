2023: Presidency must be based on character, competence Nigerians can trust – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Friday said this year’s general election must be based on the character the people of the country can trust.

He said the election must also be based on competence.

Obi spoke in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, during his campaign visit to the state.

He noted that some money bag politicians in the country have been using religion and tribe especially during elections to divide the country.

The former governor of Anambra State opined that some selfish politicians have continued to say that the 2023 presidential election is their turn and call on Nigerians to reject them and take back their country

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...