2023: Presidency must rotate to South-East–Group

Ndigbo Lagos, an umbrella body of Igbo nationality groups in Lagos yesterday said the Presidency should rotate to South East in 2023 for unity, fairness and justice in the country. The group said in 1993, six geo-political zones was created in Nigeria by the late General Sani Abacha to help streamline the way the country was structured for equity, justice and fair play in the allocation of Nigerian economic, political and social resources among the compo- nent parts of the country. It argued that South-East zone has not benefited from the arrangement for presidency and insisted that it is the turn of South-East to produce the next president of the country in 2023. President General of the group, Gen. Obi Umahi (rtd), stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital. He said: “In 1993, General Sani Abacha created six geopolitical zones in Nigeria – South East, South West, South South, North East, North West and North Central.”

