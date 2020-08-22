News

2023: Presidency must rotate to South-East–Group

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ndigbo Lagos, an umbrella body of Igbo nationality groups in Lagos yesterday said the Presidency should rotate to South East in 2023 for unity, fairness and justice in the country. The group said in 1993, six geo-political zones was created in Nigeria by the late General Sani Abacha to help streamline the way the country was structured for equity, justice and fair play in the allocation of Nigerian economic, political and social resources among the compo- nent parts of the country. It argued that South-East zone has not benefited from the arrangement for presidency and insisted that it is the turn of South-East to produce the next president of the country in 2023. President General of the group, Gen. Obi Umahi (rtd), stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital. He said: “In 1993, General Sani Abacha created six geopolitical zones in Nigeria – South East, South West, South South, North East, North West and North Central.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate passes sexual harassment bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David

•It guarantees safety of our students – Lawan The Senate yesterday passed a bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in the nation’s tertiary educational institutions. The bill, which was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege (APC – Delta Central), passed the third reading […]
News

COVID-19: Bring back lockdown if… Nkire tells FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has told the Federal Government not to hesitate to reintroduce lockdown as a measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus infections in the country, if the need arises   . In a statement in Abuja, Nkire said with the loosening of restrictions by […]
News

Correctional service: We’ve not recorded any COVID-19 case

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says 9,900 inmates admitted The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that it had yet to record a single case of coronavirus disease in any of its facilities across the country. This was as it further noted that admission of inmates has since been restored in 28 states of the federation, as well as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: