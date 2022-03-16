2023 Presidency: My agenda for Nigerians – Anakwenze

The President of Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has assured Nigerians of better days if he is elected president in 2023. The US-trained medical doctor said he would work towards creating a Nigeria where people would enjoy 24-hour electricity through renewable energy, solar, wind and biomass.

Anakwenze said at a virtual press conference that he would eliminate corruption and develop reliable security that guarantees lives and property of all Nigerians. “I will create jobs and utilise all the God-given endowment for the good of Nigeria and Africans, develop a world standard education and health care at home with access, implement restructuring, regionalisation and devolution of powers expressed in a new Nigerian Constitution. I will recognise agriculture as a key to sustainable growth and development. “As president, I will revive and revitalise the agricultural sector as source of food for the teeming population of Nigerians as a major export and foreign exchange earner and the primary source of industrial raw materials,” he stated.

