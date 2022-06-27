News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: My performance as VP selling point – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said his track record when he served as Nigeria’s vice president would be his selling point in next year’s election.

 

Atiku, who served as deputy to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a PDP-led Federal Government between 1999 and 2007, said the 2023 presidential election is about Nigeria’s future.

 

The former vice president stated the coming election was not about him nor any other candidates contesting against him but “about the pathway that our dear country, Nigeria, must chart into a brighter and more prosperous future.”

 

He stated in a statement on Sunday that his policy document which detailed the work plan of what he would do to rescue Nigeria back to her glorious heights if elected as president, would be another asset for his presidential ambition.

 

He said: “Above all, my attributes as a unifier and bridge-builder bar none will stand us in good stead in this era characterised by disunity and absence of inclusion.

 

“Dear compatriot, my promise to you as we run this race together is that as your candidate, I shall ensure that we remain focused and disciplined. And I shall expect the same spirit of sportsmanship from you.”

He warned that his opponents would want to confuse the electorate with alternative facts as the campaign begins but urged his supporters “to always reman focused and remember that that is not why we are in the race.

 

