2023 presidency: N’East, S’East most eligible zones –Bauchi gov

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

BBauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday said that the presidency is for all the geo-political zones in the country, but that the North East and South East are the most eligible and qualified zones for the slot in the 2023 general election. Besides, the two geo-political zones have not had the slot for too long after their short stint in the 1960s, compared to other zones in the country.

The governor, who was speaking while receiving the report of his 2023 presidential ambition contact committee that made consultations across the country, said however that in his party, the PDP, the last president was from the South who was “My boss, President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan,” from 2009 to 2015. According to the governor, “During the period, my party was at the centre for 16 consecutive years, 14 of these years, we were led by people from the South, so where is the justice and justification? So it is the turn of the North now.”

He attributed the power-shift being championed by the some political class to today’s leadership of the country being piloted by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is from the North, and would be finishing his tenure by May 2023, hence under the APC power should shift to the South. The governor further explained that there could be better hands for the presidency everywhere in the country, and even better than the aspirants now, saying; “If we want to be just and equitable to Nigerians, especially the younger generation, it should be given to everybody.” He, therefore, stressed the need to afford Nigerians the opportunity to elect or recruit the best that can provide solutions to the numerous problems bedevilling the country, such as insecurity, poverty, bad governance and unemployment, among others. “We have a lot of poverty; people are disillusioned, governance has never been like this before, even the centre is confused, because our leadership recruitment is very poor, which today some of us say no,” Bala said.

 

Our Reporters

