2023 presidency: No end in sight to zoning debate

APC, PDP at crossroads ahead of 2023 polls over power shift to South

FELIX NWANERI reports on the zoning debate that has continued to shape the build-up to the 2023 presidential election given subtle moves by some chieftains of the leading political parties to discard the zoning arrangement, which undoubtedly favours the southern part of the country to produce the next president

Barely a year to the 2023 general election, the two leading political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – are yet to take decisions on where their respective tickets for the presidential poll will go to, but postulations are already being made on the basis of the power shift arrangement between the north and southern parts of the country.

On paper, power is expected to shift to the South given the zoning arrangement between the country’s two geographical divides, which took effect from 1999, with Nigeria’s return to civil rule.

The present democratic dispensation would be 24 years old by 2023 and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 14 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan (South-South, 2010-2015).

Perhaps, it is against this backdrop that the number of political gladiators from the South jostling to succeed the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, keeps growing by the day.

Among those who have so far declared for the 2023 presidency are a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and ex-governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, all on the platform of the APC.

On the platform of the PDP from the South are former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim; former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; erstwhile president of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu and a former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe.

For the North, which would have been in power for 10 years by the time Buhari completes his second term in 2023 (2015- 2023) as Umaru Yar’Adua, who succeeded Obasanjo in 2007, passed on barely three years in office, the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, who have declared for the PDP ticket.

The unfolding political development despite the power shift arrangement is an indication that the battle for the 2023 presidency will go beyond a southern affair. Some say the North seems not disposed to relinquishing power after Buhari although hints to this emerged shortly after the President’s re-election in 2019.

It would be recalled that the euphoria over the President’s victory at the polls had hardly gone down, when some northern political leaders started canvassing the need for their region to hold on to power beyond 2023.

Their clamour was stemmed on the need for the North to hold on to power for at least another four years after Buhari’s eight years for the region to be at par with the South.

Some northern political also at that time called for abandonment of the zoning arrangement, not only for the Office of President, but for other political offices as currently obtainable in the country. However, most political leaders in the South have consistently maintained that canvassing for an end to rotational presidency at this point in Nigeria’s history will not be in the interest of the country.

According to them, Nigeria’s unity is presently under threat, so abolishing zoning might lead to civil and constitutional crisis, which may aggravate the issues on ground.

This endorsement of this position by the governors of the 17 states of the region, under the aegis of Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) in July last year, not only added more weight to the clamour, but rekindled the age-long rivalry between the North and South.

The governors, who met at the Lagos State government house, Alausa, Ikeja, demanded that the next president of Nigeria must come from the region on the basis of politics of equity and fairness. They also insisted that the presidency be rotated between the North and South.

In a communiqué read by Ondo Sate governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the governors declared: “The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region.”

The plot by the North started like a pun, when the national president of Arewa Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said in a media interview that there was no going back for the North’s bid for the 2023 presidency, but the campaign later gained ground whn some political elites from the region threw their weight behind it. Shettima had then said: “We are considering supporting a northern presidency in 2023, and you better believe it because it is not just my personal opinion.

The North has not benefitted anything from Buhari’s presidency because many northern states are still impoverished and under developed. The rate of poverty in the North has become worse than it was in 2015. We cannot beat our chest and say this government has favoured the North.

The first four years of Buhari was a waste and we cannot expect any magic to happen in his second tenure; it is not possible.” Shettima predicated his position on two grounds; the need for North to have another four years to catch up with the South’s 14-year presidency, and to make up for the region’s inability to benefit from the Buhari administration, which he said, has favoured the South, particularly the South-West.

Though his argument was subjected to debate then, those who read in between the line, reasoned that his line of thought might have been spurred by North’s voting strength in the last elections. The zoning debate, perhaps, became more interesting, when President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew and major power broker in the present administration, Mamman Daura, expressed similar thought.

According to him, competence rather than zoning should decide who emerges the next president. In an interview he granted to BBC Hausa on the vexed issue of zoning and rotation of the nation’s presidency, he submitted that competence, not geography should determine the next president of Nigeria in 2023, when Buhari is expected to leave office.

He added that since Nigerians have tried the rotational presidency about thrice already, it would be better to go for the most qualified candidate in 2023 irrespective of whether he comes from the North or South. This, he said, would be better for the nation’s unity.

His words: “This turn-by-turn, it was done once, it was done twice, and it was done thrice. It is better for this country to be one… it should be for the most competent and not for someone who comes from somewhere. “This idea of zoning and rotation has been a tragedy for Nigeria because it has deprived the country of getting a better leader.

That being the case, whosoever wants to claim it, let him go. Look at Afenifere saying that next time it would be a Yoruba person; their understanding of rotation is between the North and the South-West or North- West and the South-West. “That cannot be.

The contradiction, which they invented about zoning and rotation, has collapsed and now they are looking for lies to tell to deceive us. How can you say that we now have a president who is from the North-West and his vice, who is from South-West, and that next time it will be the turn of the South-West to produce the president of this country?

What are we talking about? “I don’t want to hear about this equity and justice, that is sheer nonsense. We keep on making this mistake of agitation of ‘it is our turn’ over and over again after all, somebody says the classical definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.”

Beyond flying the kite

While many analysts and even political leaders from the South dismissed Shettima and Daura’s submissions at that time on the ground that they do not speak for the North, some discerning political minds, however, warned that only political neophytes would wish away such proposition given the peculiarity of politics. The picture of the plot by the North became clearer, when some public office holders from the region started buying into the power retention plot.

For instance, the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, at a time made a case for the abandonment of the zoning arrangement, not only for the Office of President, but for other political offices as currently obtainable in the country. According to him, the arrangement needed to be de-emphasised and ultimately abandoned in favour of competence as Nigeria cannot afford to continue on zoning of political offices on the basis of regions.

In a prologue titled, “Defeating a Determined Incumbent – The Nigerian Experience,” which he contributed to a book: “Power of Possibilities and Politics of Change in Nigeria,” written by the then Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, el-Rufai, described zoning of political offices as a barrier to political equality.

“Even with our success in the 2015 elections, there is room for improvement. Barriers to political equality, such as our seemingly entrenched though informal rule for zoning candidacies according to regions of origin, need to be deemphasised and ultimately abandoned in favour of an emphasis on qualification, competence and character,” he wrote.

The Kaduna State governor, whose political standing as well as closeness to President Buhari and other powers that be in the North is not in doubt later made what could pass as a detour, when he said the presidency should return to the South after Buhari’s tenure in conformity with the zonal arrangement embraced by the major political parties.

His words: “The general political consensus in Nigeria is that the presidency should rotate between the North and South. It is not written, but everyone understands it. In some of the parties, like the PDP, it is even written down in their constitution, but it was breached in 2015.

“I think that every politician of honour should understand and abide by that consensus except there is an extenuating circumstance compelling it to be set aside. What could this be?

President Yar’Adua died in office and it was compulsory for Jonathan to continue, but when 2011 election came, there were many people who insisted that Jonathan should step aside for a northerner to complete the tenure of Yar’Adua, but I opposed it because I didn’t think it was proper for an incumbent that got there not by his own design to be stopped from contesting when the constitution has not barred him from running.

“In the APC, we deliberately omitted rotational presidency in our constitution and the emergence of a presidential candidate does not take into account zoning and that was why in 2015, Rochas Okorocha from the South-East contested, Sam Nda-Isaiah contested, Buhari, Rabiu Kwankwaso and others contested.

I can say that as distinct from the PDP, APC has no rotational presidency but candidates are selected strictly on the basis of political merit and the general acceptability of the candidate. “I want to say that those of us from Northern Nigeria honour agreements.

We do not violate unwritten political agreements and I will be the last person to lead in violating that agreement. I may have a personal view, but that should be the basis. I don’t care where you come from but I look for merit.

“But as a group, the northern APC will have to sit down and endorse someone, most likely someone from the South, because after eight years of Buhari, I don’t think the presidency should remain in the North unless there is some extenuating circumstances. But all things being equal, we will honour our agreement and we keep our words.”

Power retention plot becoming a reality

While many in the South, mostly those of the APC extraction insisted that el- Rufai’s varying positions at different points in time should not be taken for its face value given that the mind game over the 2023 presidential race, their counterparts in the PDP also expressed apprehension over plans by some of the party’s leaders to zone the 2923 presidential election to the North.

Their fears seem to have been confirmed given the positions of some northern PDP stalwarts, particularly Atiku and Tambuwal. Both have not only joined the presidential race but are insisting that the contest for the PDP ticket should be thrown open.

Tambuwal, who met with two former military heads of state, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, the Niger State capital, last week, declared that the PDP has not zone the presidency ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking with journalists after separate meetings with the duo, said zoning of the presidency to a particular region of the country had never been the main issue in any political party in the country since 1979. “The main issue has been that political parties will throw out candidates and allow Nigerians to decide who to elect as their president.

The emergence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo from the south western part of the country in 1999 was a deliberate action by the political class to address a particular concern after the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“Zoning of power to the south western part of the country was meant to assuage a particular situation at that time; not meant to completely erode the constitutional right of Nigerian citizens,” he said.

Further buttressing his position, Tambuwal, who served as speaker of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015, said: “In 1993, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had Chief MKO Abiola as its presidential candidate, while Alhaji Bashir Tofa was the candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) and there was no zoning.

Again in 2007, Chief Rochas Okoroacha from the south eastern part of the country, contested the presidency with the former President Umaru Yar’Adua. So, when you look at the past, you will agree with me that zoning has not being the main issue in our political journey.

“What is paramount to PDP is how to win the elections in 2023 and not wasting all its energy on zoning controversy.

This country at this point in time is dire need of a president with competence and capacity not a regional president.” Atiku, who equally believes that zoning has no place in the country’s constitution, has persistently drummed it that it is not the solution to Nigeria’s leadership crisis.

Speaking at the 94th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP in October last year, the former vice president and presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 elections said: “The PDP has the right to determine its rules on how its party should be governed. The people of Nigeria also have the right to determine who governs them. “Where the president comes from has never been the problem of Nigeria neither will it be the solution.

There is no such thing as the president from Southern Nigeria or president from Northern Nigeria. There is only one president from Nigeria, by Nigeria and for Nigeria.”

On the 1999 arrangement that led to the emergence of Obasanjo, which many have always premised their belief on zoning on, Atiku said it was birthed out of the injustice meted out to Abiola, and it was agreed by all who later went to establish some of the political parties the country has today.

PDP at crossroads over zoning

Despite the arguments for and against rotation of the presidency, the belief before now was that the PDP is likely to zone its presidential ticket to the North given the body language of the party’s leadership.

This conviction was despite the insistence by most southern leaders that anything short of the presidency in 2023 would not be acceptable.

It has been argued in some quarters that since the last president produced by the PDP, is from the South, it would be wise for the main opposition party to zone its ticket for the 2023 presidential election to the North in line with the party’s zoning arrangement.

However, there are members of another political school within the main opposition party, who believe that it would be morally wrong for another northerner, whether of PDP extraction or not to succeed Buhari after the North’s eight years in power.

The South-West zone of the party, for instance, after a recent extended zonal caucus meeting held at the Oyo State government house, Ibadan, insisted that Nigeria’s next president should emerge from the southern part of the country.

Perhaps, it was against this backdrop that National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, last week admitted that the party had a history of rotating political offices though he urged party leaders to eschew bitterness and rancour while debating the contentious issue of zoning the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 election.

Ayu, who stated this while inaugurating the party’s 37-member zoning committee, said PDP had a tradition of discussing every issue, including fair distribution of political offices.

“We talk, we don’t fight, we resolve issues. There is no issue that is too difficult or too important for the PDP to resolve; that’s the spirit of the party. Therefore, I urge all of you to discuss this matter with the same spirit that you discuss at NEC because most of you are members of NEC; you knew what happened and you are free to advance your arguments.

Let us not have any rancour whatsoever and at the end of the day, remain focused on the main goal. That main goal is for us to win power next year.”

APC keeps plan to chest

For the APC, which doesn’t have such zoning arrangement in its constitution, the belief is that the leadership of the party will give the South the 2023 presidential ticket given that the North would have spent eight years in power through President Buhari by 2023.

It was against this backdrop that most members of the party from the South have been insisting that it is either the presidential ticket or nothing. But given the fact that politics is a game of interest masquerading as a contest of principle, it would amount to a political gamble if APC presidential aspirants take anything for granted.

There are indications that the North is planning to foist its preferred presidential candidates of southern extraction on the ruling party if the region’s bid to retain power beyond 2023 fails.

A source, who is privy to the plan told our correspondent that the plot is part of APC North’s strategy to ensure that it decides whoever succeeds President Buhari, whether a northerner or southerner.

According to him, the plot is aimed at ensuring that whoever emerges as the next president protects the interest of the North post-2023, and New Telegraph gathered that to actualise the plan, some northern political leaders within the party have already been constituted into think tanks to shop for what was described as a “credible candidate.”

He also disclosed that decision makers in the region are already looking at some politicians of southern extraction as possible presidential candidates, and who, the North will in turn extract a commitment from to ensure protection of the region’s interest after Buhari.

This seems to confirm the belief in some political quarters that the APC presidential ticket for the 2023 election would be ceded to the South-West, with the National Leader of the party, Tinubu as the main contender.

The conviction, is perhaps, stemmed on the fact that the ruling party is more rooted in the South-West than the East. Presently, APC controls five of the six states of the zone – Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun and Ondo. In the South-East, the party is only in charge in two of the five states of the zone – Imo and Ebonyi states.

The source, particularly, noted that the game plan by the North is fast gaining currency within the APC fold than the PDP as the ruling party will throw the contest for its presidential ticket open, while the main opposition party appears to have concluded that its ticket will go to the North.

A presidential, who, apparently confirmed the move, told New Telegraph on the sideline of the APC national convention at the weekend that the party will decide on where its presidential ticket will go to at the appropriate time.

“Zoning or not, North or South, nobody will foreclose anything on where the presidential ticket will go to for now because nothing is cast on stone, but I will assure you that we in the APC will cross the bridge by the time we get there,” he said.

Asked whether voters in North will not prefer to support the PDP if the party opts for a northern presidential candidate, the source maintained that most northern electorate will still go with the APC in 2023 even if the PDP fields a candidate from their region as according to him, what matters most to the people of the region at the moment is a president who will stabilize the country.

“Insecurity is further accentuating poverty in the North and that explains why some people and groups in the region are calling on Buhari to resign as president. All the region is in interested at the moment is stability.

But when it comes to making choices, I don’t think the North is going to make a shift from the APC. “The people of the region would be guided by interest, when taking decision on who becomes the next president.

And it will interest you to know that North is more ready for progressive politics ahead of 2023. So, the consensus of most people in the region is that Nigeria needs a president, who will ensure security and development.” he said.

Whither South-East in 2023 calculation

Some Nigerians believe that the quest for power by Ndigbo is justifiable, Those who hold this view, allowing the South- East to produce the next president will give the people of the zone a sense of belonging in Nigeria as well as promote national unity and cohesion.

However, most analysts believe that the chance of the Igbo getting the presidential ticket of any of the two major parties hangs in the balance. Reasons for this are not farfetched. Besides Imo and Ebonyi states, which the APC presently controls in the South-East (through the court and defection) the ruling party has little or no political structures in the other states of the zone.

APC won only three out of the 15 senatorial seats in the zone and pockets of House of Representatives seats, mainly in Imo and Abia states during the 2019 elections.

Though many described this as an appreciable result compared to the 2015 elections, when the party was almost rejected in the zone, the highest position the APC-led Federal Government offered the South-East was Senate Minority Whip, presently occupied by a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Just recently, the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, said APC is not interested in Igbo presidency but looking for a Nigerian president.

The governor, who was answering a question on the commitment of the ruling party to zoning the 2023 presidential ticket to the South- East, said: “We are not looking for an Igbo president; we are looking for a president of Nigeria. We as a party believe what we are practicing here is partisan democracy and every politician must be loyal to his party. At the end of the day, it is the decision of the party that you belong to that will matter.”

The machinations, notwithstanding, the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, maintains that the South-East should produce the next president if there must be justice and fairness in the system.

The campaign was started by the immediate past President General of the group, Chief John Nwodo and his successor, Prof. George Obiozor, a renowned diplomat, has not failed to seize any opportunity to drum it that anybody who denies the fact that it is the turn of the Igbo to lead the Nigeria after Buhari is deliberately throwing the country into chaos.

Given these developments, the question ahead of the 2023 presidential election is: Will any of the two major parties zone its presidential tickets to the South given the conviction that they are the only possible platforms to power at the moment.

While politics is a game of the possible in which nothing is foreclosed, most analysts believe that the chance of the South getting the presidential tickets of any of the two major parties hangs in the balance.

Reasons for this are not farfetched. Both the APC and PDP seem not disposed to zoning going into the presidential election.

No doubt, it might be too early to draw conclusions on where the pendulum would swing to as regards the presidential tickets of the two leading parties.

Some analysts, who weighed the options on ground are of the view that the best any of the two leading parties is likely to offer the South is a vice presidential ticket. The question against this backdrop is: Would that be acceptable to the region?

