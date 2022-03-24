News

2023: Presidency no-part-time job – Saraki

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the presidency is not a parttime job. Saraki, who addressed the House of Representatives caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisted Nigeria needs a bold and courageous President at present. “You must be able to roll up your sleeves and follow through on those decisions.

For as long as we have a leader that does not understand where he wants to take the country to or a leader that is hoping that his advisers will be the one that will run the government, we will be back to where we are,” he said. The former Kwara State governor, added: “The 2023 election is the most important election that will be for our generation. “A lot of people talk about restructuring. You know and I know from my experience in the legislative arm of government, without the National Assembly there is little restructuring you can do in this country.

That is reality. “And if you do not have the experience and the political capital, to push through the agenda that is necessary to change this country, you cannot change this country. “You must have that experience, you must have the respect (and) the trust of members of National Assembly.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

