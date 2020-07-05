2023 Presidency: North, South battle ahead of APC NWC zoning arrangement

T

he position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on power rotation ahead of the 2023 presidency is set to be tacitly unveiled ahead of the zoning arrangement for the National Working Committee (NWC) positions to be arrived on by the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the Yobe State Governor Mala Buni-led caretaker committee is set to make public the national officers’ positions ahead of the party’s forthcoming Extraordinary National Convention billed for later in the year.

It was gathered that the party may change the current template of national officers especially the National Chairman position to accommodate the 2023 politics between the north and south. The south has hitherto held the National Chairman seat while the north is holding the presidential ticket.

There have been disagreements in some quarters within the ruling party on whether the party’s presidential ticket should move from the north to the south after the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, might have completed his two terms in 2023.

However, the Buni-led Caretaker Committee may proffer the outlook ahead of the presidential race with the mapping of zonings for officers of the NWC especially the position of the National Chairman.

Founded in 2013 in the build-up to the 2015 presidential election, the APC has had two substantive National Chairmen and they were both from the southern part of the country. They are former Edo State governors, John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Although the APC does not have the principle of power rotation between the south and north in its constitution, the silent arrangement of contrasting the presidency position and party National Chairman between both zones, however, subsists.

In the wake of the 2015 general elections to elect the party’s presidential flagbearer, Chief Odigie-Oyegun was elected in 2014 as National Chairman, while Buhari, from the north, emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

A similar trend was followed ahead of the 2019 general elections with Oshiomhole occupying the National Chairman seat and the president picking a second term ticket to contest the election.

However, with the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led NWC, the forthcoming National Convention would witness the emergence of a new National Chairman and other members of the National Working Committee, but the zoning arrangement may be altered to accommodate the 2023 presidency race.

“The NWC zoning arrangement will lay to rest any doubt about whether the APC is a party that has regards for equity, fairness, justice, and bestows a sense of belonging to all and sundry. Our party has had different kinds of issues thus far but the assigned roles and positions for NWC is another defining moment.

“Thankfully, the Caretaker Committee has commenced its consultations and this will definitely assuage many things. Our party must be seen to be reflective of the ideas and norms that brought us to power, one of which is justice for all. We hope they will zone the national chairmanship seat to the north and give the south the leeway to produce the party’s flagbearer in 2023, except if there is going to be another elective convention before then,” a ranking South-west APC leader told Sunday Telegraph.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC on June 25 dissolved the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC and appointed a 13-member caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party for the next six months.

The NEC meeting, held inside the Council Chambers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and presided over by President Buhari, also had in attendance Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, many states governors elected on the platform of the party and other key stakeholders.

The party had been enmeshed in a leadership crisis following a Court of Appeal order which upheld the earlier ruling of an Abuja High Court which had earlier upheld the suspension of Oshiomhole by his ward in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The crisis started following the frosty relationship between Oshiomhole and his state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who eventually quit the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had in his statement after the NEC meeting knocked those linking him with 2023 presidential race, stating that governance is paramount in the archive of the party for now.

Prior to the crisis that claimed the entire NWC structure, there feelers that battle for the control of the party structure ahead of the 2023 presidential election was in a fever pitch as different interests especially within the party’s governors’ fold were bent on taking control.

However, speaking in January while briefing journalists after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu spoke about power shift to the south, stating that talks about the succession plan for the party was too early as governance should be the priority.

But just one month after, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai in a television programme, said the 2023 presidency should go to Nigeria’s southern region.

“The general political consensus in Nigeria is that the presidency should rotate between the North and the South. It is not written but everyone understands it,” the Kaduna governor said.

The governor acknowledged the ‘deliberate’ omission of zoning in the ruling APC’s constitution but opined that it is ideal that “the Northern APC will have to sit down and endorse someone, most likely someone from the south, because after eight years of Buhari, I don’t think the presidency should remain in the north unless there is some extenuating circumstances. But all things being equal, we will honour our agreement and we keep our words.”

