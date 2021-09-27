2023 Presidency: Northern govs merely exercising freedom of expression – Akeredolu

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has stated that the Northern governors were merely exercising their rights of freedom of expression following their position on the 2023 presidency.

According to the governor, who was reacting to the resolution reached by his counterparts in the North where they unanimously condemned the statement by the Southern Governors Forum that the Presidency must go to the South, they were only expressing themselves.

Speaking Monday evening Akeredolu said: “They have expressed and indeed exercised their rights under the Freedom of Expression. No one can stop them from expressing themselves.”

The Southern Governors’ Forum had, a few days ago in Enugu State, reiterated their position that the presidency must return to the South in 2023.

During the Enugu meeting, they also deliberated on the Value Added Tax (VAT) controversy, where they agreed that it was the right of states to collect VAT.

