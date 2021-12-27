News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: North’ll support South-East, says Ohuabunwa

A presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday said the people of the North will support the South East to produce the president of the country. Ohuabunwa, who met with the executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter as part of his consultations to actualise his ambition, revealed that the northerners were assuring him that they wouldsupporttheSouthEast in 2023 as according to him, they have had more leaders in national politics and have nothing to show for it.

He called on the people of the South East not to miss 2023, which he described as the best opportunity for a president of Igbo extraction. Ohuabunwa, who is the convener of the New Nigeria Group said: “We need to change, we need to revolutionise, we need to change our attitude to politics. “We must seek to put the right people with the right PDP in position.

The people in the North are telling me that they are tired of their leaders, that they have had more leaders in national politics than anybody else, but that they don’t have anything to show for it.” “They still have the poorest poverty, the worst healthcare. Everything is terrible. So, telling them it must be another Northerner, they don’t buy them , they want to try somewhere else. “And the world is saying let us give the South East a chance, Nigerians are saying let us give the South East a chance. This is our best chance, this is our best opportunity and we must rise up spiritually.

One of the painful things I have is that it is the Igbo man who says that he can’t be President. “The South East says we don’t want Nigeria, we don’t want this. Gentlemen, it is going to be deficit if we allow this opportunity to slip away from us, this is the best opportunity and God has sanctioned it that come 2023, a man from the South East, an Igbo man will be the occupant of Aso villa. It may be me, it may be somebody else, only God knows”. He called on political parties to give a level playing ground to all aspirants to produce the right people in all the elective positions in the general election. “I want Ebonyi State PDP to understand that they need to give fair chances to all those who wish to contest”, he stated.

 

