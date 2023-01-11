2023: Presidency not a retirement loan, says Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday took a swipe on his political opponents, contending that the Presidency of Nigeria is not a retirement loan. Recalled that the duo of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had described Obi as a stingy person, which according to them, is not what the country needs? Obi, who at a Town Hall meeting with Anambra Traditional Rulers at the Government House in Awka, Anambra State capital, said that he owes no one any apologies for being stingy, even as he added that he is the youngest and the most fit and qualified to be president among the four presidential candidates.

He said: “This is not about turn, but about capacity and if it is about turn people like us would insist that it is our turn and should be considered. The job of a president is not a retirement loan or for any kind of settlement, but about uniting and rebuilding the country.

“They said that I am a stingy man and I say they didn’t say that I am extravagant or that I embezzled public funds only that I am stingy and I tell you the job and the presidency of our country needs a stingy person.” Obi further added: “When you look at me and my running mate you would discover that we are young compared with the other candidates who are older and our National Chairman is in his fifties, but the National Chairmen of the other candidates are about seventy or over that.”

