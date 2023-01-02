2023 Presidency: Obasanjo breaks silence, endorses Peter Obi

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has publicly endorsed the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for next month’s presidential poll, Peter Obi, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. In his open letter to Nigerians titled: “My Appeal to All Nigerians, Particularly Young Nigerians” yesterday the former military ruler said his decision was informed by his interactions with the major contestants. He asked the youths to vote for Obi, backing the ex-Anambra State governor to rescue their future. According to him, Nigeria needs “selfless, courageous, honest, patriotic, in short, outstanding leadership with character and fear of God beyond what we have had in the recent past”. Obasanjo took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu for his ‘Emi Lokan’ (It’s my turn) claim. He said: “Let me say straight away that ‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are one and the same thing and are the wrong attitude and mentality for the leadership of Nigeria now. They cannot form the new pedestal to reinvent and to invest in a new Nigeria based on an All-Nigeria Government for the liberation and restoration of Nigeria. “Such a government must have representation from all sectors of our national life – public, private, civil society, professional, labour, employers, and the diaspora. The solution should be in ‘we’ and ‘us’ and not in ‘me’ and ‘I’.” He added: “None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge. “Others like all of us have what they can collectively contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria.” Obasanjo said he carefully listened to and personally analysed all four leading presidential candidates before settling for the candidature of Obi. He said: “One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost. “In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. He has a young and able running mate with a clean track record of achievement both in public and private life.” The ex-Head of State lamented the situation in the country since Buhari came to power in 2015. He said: “We have moved from the frying pan to the fire and from the mountain top to the valley. Our leaders have done their best, but their best has turned out to be not the best for Nigeria and Nigerians at home and abroad. For most Nigerians, it was hell on earth.” He urged Nigerians to “brace ourselves for the remaining few months of this administration and pray and work very hard for an immediate better future – future of liberation, restoration and great hope and expectation”. Obasanjo said this year’s election would be a unique opportunity for Nigerians to “correct ourselves by ourselves for the good of ourselves”. He described that preaching division, segregation, and separation as “enemies of the nation, no matter what else they may disguisedly profess or proclaim”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...