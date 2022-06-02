News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: Obasanjo moves against Atiku’s candidacy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…may mobilise support for Obi; ex-S/South gov as point man

…Southern alliance against North likely

There are strong indications that the outcome of last Saturday’s presidential primary election of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may not have met the expectations of some prominent leaders in Southern Nigeria, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo. New Telegraph reports that a former Vice President, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, was declared winner of the defining primary, after polling 371 votes, to defeat his closest rival and Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, who garnered 237.

Impeccable sources, who spoke to New Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, said that as an “unrepentant patriot and detribalised former leader of note,” Obasanjo feels strongly that the 2023 presidency should be zoned to the South, in the interest of equity, justice and fairness. It was learnt that the foremost nationalist may have concluded plans to throw his weight behind the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, who was, until his resignation from the PDP, a frontline presidential hopeful on the platform of the main opposition party.

“Let me inform you that Chief Obasanjo’s possible support for Peter Obi is borne out of patriotism and the need for balancing, equity, and justice, considering the plurality of Nigeria,” one of the sources said. Further investigation revealed that a former Governor of Cross River State (name withheld), has been detailed to galvanize support for Obi, whose proven record of achievements as Governor of Anambra State, coupled with his shrewd business sense, have continued to appeal to the former leader of the country. “On the 29th (May), former President (Olusegun) Obasanjo expressed his unhappiness about the outcome of the presidential primary of the PDP.

“He has (allegedly) commissioned a former Governor of Cross River State, to drive the process of galvanizing support for a Southern Presidency, Obi being the preferred choice. “As a matter of fact, the former governor is under instruction to bring Obi, and many aggrieved PDP stalwarts and interests together. “He assured of his total commitment to the project of ensuring the realisation of a President of Southern extraction, for purposes of equity and fair play. “I know as a fact that the former President said he was travelling outside the country, and that when he returned, he would meet with the strategists, including the ex-Anambra chief executive.

“Obi welcomed the proposed support, and promised the former President of his commitment to a united, peaceful and prosperous country,” another source spoke in similar vein. Meanwhile, pressure seems to be mounting on Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, to contest the outcome of last week’s primary. Plans have been perfected to (allegedly) instigate Wike, to challenge the results of the primaries in court, in order to retrieve the ticket.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IPI death watch: Outrage as 45 journalists are killed globally

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Indications emerged last night that no fewer than 45 journalists were reportedly killed in connection with their work globally. Learnt that the sombre tally reflected the continued risks of doing journalism and reaffirms journalist safety as a global challenge.   According to the International Press Institute (IPI) research information, which New Telegraph sighted yesterday, IPI […]
News

Buhari expresses confidence in Nigeria’s food potential

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Lawrence Olaoye

The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has financed 4,489,786 farmers, cultivating 5,300,411 hectares in 21 commodities across 36 states of the federation and FCT as at December 2021. Given the feat recorded by the scheme in agriculture value chain, President Muhammadu Buhari said he was optimistic Nigeria is on […]
News Top Stories

Covid-19 blame vaccine hesitancy for expiration –Prof Babalola

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The President, Guild of Medical Directors, Prof. Olufemi Babalola, has descrided the issue of vaccine expiration something the Federal Government will not be proud to talk about hence they kept quiet about it. Babalola was reacting to the news on December 8, by Reuters that up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica