2023 Presidency: Obasanjo plays his game

Obasanjo walks a familiar path with support for Obi as Tinubu, Atiku kick

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has achieved feats that a few Nigerians had. He is a former military ruler, who later became a democratically elected president. But, unlike most of the country’s past leaders, Obasanjo is not just a statesman; he is an activist as well. FELIX NWANERI reports on his recent intervention on the forthcoming presidential election, which has ruffled feathers

The build-up to the 2023 general election, especially the presidency, is becoming interesting by the day as the various political parties and their candidates step up strategies for the poll, which many say, will be a keen contest given the personalities involved.

The strategies includes mobilization of members and supporters through rallies and door-to-door campaigns; consulting of relevant stakeholders and groups as well as alignment and re-alignment of political forces.

While these activities are expected to continue till the eve of the election on February 25, endorsement of candidates, which is equally part of strategies by politicians to feel the political pulse, is gaining momentum as the clock ticks close to the elections.

It is against this backdrop that some political leaders and groups across the country have returned to the game they know how to play well – politics of endorsement. Already caught in the endorsement web are elder statesmen like Chief Ayo Adebanjo; socio-cultural groups like pan Yoruba body, Afenifere and even Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

No doubt, these individuals and groups may advance uncountable reasons to justify their support for any of the leading presidential candidates, but the recent endorsement of Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has continued to reverberate in the polity.

Obasanjo, in an open letter to Nigerians on New Year day, declared that Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, is his preferred choice for president and called on the electorate to vote for him in the forthcoming election.

The former president said he was constrained to write the letter, particularly to young Nigerians, friends of Nigeria globally as well as the nation’s development partners because of the gravity, responsibility and implications of the collective decision Nigerians, both young and old, will be making in February.

The letter read in part: “We have had campaigners going up and down the country feeding us with what they mean and what they do not mean, what they understand and what they do not fully understand, what is possible and what is not possible, what is realistic and what is unrealistic, what is true and what is untrue. I believe that we need not be confused nor be gullible.

Let us be cautious, not to be fooled again. “I have interacted with the major contestants and I find it interesting that, in one form or the other, each of them claims to want to do what I did during my presidency and to take Nigeria back to where it was at the height of my presidency and immediately after. I was pained that most of them do not realise that the Nigeria of today had been dragged down well below Nigeria of the beginning of my presidency in June 1999.

“Although at that time, Nigeria was in very bad shape and was tottering on the verge of collapse and break-up. Even then, Nigeria was not faced with the level of pervasive and mind-numbing insecurity, rudderless leadership, buoyed by mismanagement of diversity and pervasive corruption, bad economic policies resulting in extremes of poverty and massive unemployment and galloping inflation.

“For these reasons, I kept pointing out to them that the instruments used in 1999 to 2007 and methodology used will grossly be inadequate for the perilous situation we now find ourselves. Without prejudice but with greatest respect to each individual with utmost regard for the best for Nigeria and all Nigerians and from my personal experience, all the major contestants claim to be my mentees. I will not deny such positions since I have worked with all of them directly and indirectly in government.

“I have come to realise a number of factors in character, attributes and attitude that are necessary in the job of directing the affairs of Nigeria successfully and at a time like this. These characteristics or attributes are many but let us be mindful of some key ones together.

“From interaction and experience, and as mentees as most of them claim, I will, without prejudice, fear or illwill, make bold to say that there are four major factors to watch out for in a leader you will consider to hoist on yourself and on the rest of Nigerians in the coming election and they are what I call TVCP: Track record of ability and performance; Vision that is authentic, honest and realistic; Character and attributes of a lady and a gentleman who are children of God and obedient to God; and Physical and mental capability with soundness of mind as it is a very taxing and tasking assignment at the best of times and more so it is at the most difficult time that we are.

“Let me say straight away that ‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are one and the same thing and are wrong attitude and mentality for the leadership of Nigeria now.

They cannot form the new pedestal to reinvent and to invest in a new Nigeria based on an All- Nigeria Government for the liberation and restoration of Nigeria. Such a government must have representation from all sectors of our national life – public, private, civil society, professional, labour, employers, and the diaspora.

The solution should be in ‘we’ and ‘us’ and not in ‘me’ and ‘I’. “Mind you, I reiterate that no human being is an angel let alone a Messiah, but there are elements of these attributes and on comparative basis and by measure of what we know of, and what some of us have experienced from the frontrunners, we must assess judiciously and choose wisely. If anybody claims he or she has anything to the contrary, it will be up to him or her to prove to us.

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge.

Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively. “One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost. In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary.

Needless to say that he has a young and able running mate with clean track record of achievement both in public and private life.” Obasanjo did not stop at his endorsement of Obi, he berated the Buhari administration for inflicting excruciating pains on Nigerians, saying: “The last seven and a half years have no doubt been eventful and stressful years for many Nigerians.

We have moved from frying pan to fire and from mountain top to the valley. Our leaders have done their best, but their best had turned out to be not the best for Nigeria and Nigerians at home and abroad. For most Nigerians, it was hell on earth.

“Those of us who are alive should thank God for His mercies, brace ourselves for the remaining few months of this administration and pray and work very hard for an immediate better future – future of liberation, restoration and great hope and expectation.” Tinubu, Atiku.

Kwankwaso fault stand As expected, Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi riled the presidential candidates of the leading political parties – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the main of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Both candidates and Obi had earlier paid separate visits to Obasanjo apparently to seek his support.

Tinubu said the former president is jealous of his achievements. He insisted that the former President’s endorsement of Obi will not work or make any difference in the outcome of the election.

He recalled that as Lagos governor between 1999 and 2007, Obasanjo, who was president then, punished him and millions of residents of Lagos by withholding local government funds that belonged to the state. He also accused Obasanjo and his then vice-president (Atiku) of corruption.

His words: “Can that man (Obasanjo) recommend a leader for you in Nigeria? Is that not sending an agent to pick your pocket? A blind leading the blind; I am sorry I am not insulting visually impaired people. But it won’t work; they will end up in the ditch. One who doesn’t know the way cannot show the way.”

The APC Presidential Campaign Council in a separate reaction through a statement by its Director of Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, described Obasanjo’s endorsement as worthless. The statement read in part: “We respect the democratic right of former President Obasanjo to support and endorse any candidate of his choice in any election.

Except that he made it known formally in his New Year message, any discerning political watcher in Nigeria knows that Chief Obasanjo’s preference for Peter Obi is expected. “He had earlier stated his position at various public events, the last being at the 70th birthday anniversary of Chief John Nwodo, former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu.

We make bold to say that our party and candidate, will not lose sleep over Obasanjo’s move, as Obasanjo is notorious for always opposing progressive political forces, as he did against MKO Abiola in 1993. “The endorsement is actually worthless because the former president does not possess any political goodwill or leverage anywhere in Nigeria to make anyone win a councillorship election let alone win a presidential election.

He is a political paperweight. He is also not a democrat anyone should be proud to be associated with.” Atiku, on his part, said the former president’s stance does not reflect the opinion of Nigerians. The PDP candidate stated this in a statement signed by one the spokespersons of his campaign organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement read in part: “The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation says the subjective support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is his personal wish which does not reflect the opinion or position of overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the country.

“While former President Obasanjo is entitled to his personal opinion; as remarkable as it may appear, it remains individualistic and cannot redirect Nigerians from their determination to rally with the more experienced, more proficient and more accepted presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to rescue and rebuild our nation from the APC misrule.

“What is surprising to majority of Nigerians is that in the face of the alarming challenges facing the nation, which requires a tried and tested hand, former President Obasanjo is suggesting a candidate that has not had any experience in governance at the national level.

“In any case, Chief Obasanjo’s opinion cannot sway Nigerians who can easily remember how he endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari, whose administration, he (Obasanjo) now describes as ‘stressful years for many Nigerians’ during which our nation ‘moved from frying pan to fire and from mountain top to the valley.’

“Atiku remains the most widely accepted candidate, whose choice is not predicated by sectional, tribal, ethnic or religious sentiments or the endorsement of any individual, high or low, but by record of ability and performance, authentic vision, honesty and character; physical and mental capacity; the very indices set by the former President.”

Another major presidential contender, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who also faulted Obasanjo, said his endorsement of Obi was based on religious and ethnic sentiments. The former governor of Kano State, however, maintained the endorsement will not earn the LP candidate victory. “We have seen it on the news that they are supporting Mr. A or Mr. B; I think it is a big mistake.

These are leaders I respect. There is a time in your life when you become real statesman, not a politician. I can tell you also that any candidate or party that comes out with the face of ethnicity or the issue of religion, that party, that candidate, I can assure, at the national level, has failed that election before it starts. “Nobody owns the voters.

Voters do not have any forum to meet. Once people take a decision on a particular candidate nothing will change whether somebody endorses from the North, South or outside the country, it doesn’t matter. And I want to advise our leaders: they should stop disgracing themselves.

“We have so much respect for them. If I become that old and at that level, I won’t come and play party politics, especially the one that has to do with religion. This endorsement has to do with ethnicity, religion and I think some people should grow beyond that.”

Presidency not left out

The presidency also berated Obasanjo for rating the Buhari administration below average, by describing the former president as a frustrated person, who is morally dirty to criticise the present administration.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the presidency added that it is not surprised over Obasanjo’s attack on Buhari because he is known for being jealous of anyone who beats him to a new record in the nation’s development process.

“President Buhari is ahead of Chief Obasanjo in all fields of national development and to do that is a cardinal sin to Obasanjo, whose hallucinations tell him that he is the best ever to lead Nigeria and there will never be another one better than him,” the presidency said.

LP, Clark, Ortom, others back Obasanjo While it was bashing for Obasanjo from the PDP and APC, the leadership of LP commended him for his courage to publicly endorse the party’s presidential candidate.

National Secretary of the party, Umar Farouk, who described the former president as a peace advocate and nation builder, said: “We are very excited. It is one of the greatest gifts that the Labour Party and our presidential candidate will ever have. Expectedly, President Obasanjo is someone who is known to be an advocate of peace and a nation builder. He has indeed proven to the world and international community that our presidential candidate is one of the best.”

Elder statesman and leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, who spoke in like manner, said it was only fair and just that Southern Nigeria should produce the next president after eight years of President Buhari. Clark told journalists in Abuja that Obi will unite the country through restructuring if he wins the presidential election.

According to him the Niger Delta people wish to see a Nigeria, where there will be true federalism, especially in the areas of power devolution and resource control, and that this aspiration has been presented by PANDEF to Obi.

He said putting Obi side by side the other presidential candidates, he was convinced beyond doubt that Nigeria had a great opportunity to elect a phenomenal team in Obi and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba- Ahmed.

The decision of the leaders of Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum, which I also lead, is that the northern part of the country, as represented by President Buhari, which would have completed full eight years as president by May 29, 2023, should yield power to candidates from the South for purpose of unity, equity and fair play.

“That the South-East geopolitical zone, which has not produced any elected president of this country since after the First Republic, and particularly during this Fourth Republic, should be given the opportunity to produce the next president of Nigeria given that the zone has the capacity to present highly competent and qualified persons, for the office,” he said.

The elder statesman added that given Obi’s sound educational background, distinguished antecedents in professional life and track record as one of the most outstanding governors this country had ever produced during his tenure in Anambra State and his vision for the country, he is eminently qualified to lead this country as president.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on his part, not only commended Obasanjo for his endorsement of Obi, he described the LP candidate as the best among the presidential candidates. He added that if he was not a member of the PDP, he would have personally led Obi’s campaign across the country.

He said the president that Nigeria needs at this challenging time in her history is one who understands the urgent need to unite the people and speedily initiate policies and actions to redirect the ship of the nation on the path of growth and development. He emphasised that Obi has such qualities. Ignoring Obasanjo

While Tinubu and Atiku have described Obasanjo as a spent force, who has lost political relevance, the questions many have asked over their reactions to his endorsement of Obi are: Would they have said so if they secured the support of the former president?

What is Obasanjo what in terms of political value? Is the former president a moral compass to guide the nation? Are there substances in the issues he raised, whether on Buhari’s performance or on the basis for his endorsement of Obi?

While answers to these questions may not be easy to come by unless after a deep reflection on the personality called Obasanjo, it is on record that even Buhari acknowledged the former president electoral worth ahead of the 2015 presidential election. In an interview with CNN then after Obasanjo endorsed him, Buhari said the former president is well respected and that the endorsement would bring more supporters to the APC.

“It will certainly bring more supporters to us and more confidence to those who were sitting on the fence because General Obasanjo is highly respected. And as far as the Nigerian nation is concerned, there is no serious issue that can be discussed without people seeking his opinion and listening to it,” Buhari said in 2015.

No doubt, it is election season and political opponents would conjure anything to denigrate each other but the truth is that when allowance is made for human frailties, Obasanjo’s ascendancy and continuing national relevance is partly explained by his deep knowledge of Nigeria and her politics. It is also incontestable that Obasanjo has achieved feats that a few Nigerians could boast of. A former military ruler, who later became democratically elected president.

This, perhaps, explains why he remains one of the most sought after among his peers. Since he left office in 2007 and retired to his Abeokuta Hill Top Mansion, the place has remained a Mecca of some sort. From the North to the South, members of the political class regularly pay visit to consult him on national issues. To the former president, what matters most is the overall national interest and the strand runs through all his discussions.

In 1979, he became the first military leader to voluntarily transfer power to a civilian government in Nigeria having succeeded General Murtala Muhammed in 1976, following a botched coup. This marked a watershed in the evolution of democratic governance in the country as it ushered in the Second Republic.

But, in 1995, the late General Sani Abacha slammed a phony coup plot charge on him. He was found guilty and jailed. He was freed in June 1998, and was elected president on the platform of the PDP in 1999. The fight against corruption was a major priority for him, leading to the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the strengthening of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

These agencies saw the prosecution, conviction and imprisonment of some corrupt high profile public servants and politicians. His administration also attracted some of the best technocrats of Nigerian extraction, scattered across the globe to return to their fatherland and contribute to nation building.

When he left office in 2007, the economy had grown from three to six per cent, while foreign reserve, which was only $2 billion, when he came on board, rose to $43 billion. Through fiscal discipline, deft management of the economy and sagacious diplomacy, he secured $18 billion debt pardons from the Paris and London clubs and paid off another $18 billion to get the nation free of debt. Endorsement, a familiar path There is no disputing the fact that the former president is used to the endorsement game.

His running battle with former President Goodluck Jonathan, when their relationship went sour is still fresh in the memories of many. Obasanjo had single handedly picked late Umaru Yar‘Adua and Jonathan as presidential and vice presidential candidates of the PDP in 2007 even when the duo never showed interest for the respective positions and resentment within the party.

While the duo went ahead to win the election, Jonathan made a political blunder, when after succeeding Yar’Adua, following the latter’s death, he felt he could do without his benefactor (Obasanjo). The ensuing battle, no doubt, led to his ouster in the 2015 elections. Obasanjo’s salvo that jolted the immediate past president was his December 2013 letter, titled: “Before it is too late.”

The 18-page letter raised sundry issues, which bordered on the cohesion and unity as well as the corporate existence of the Nigerian nation; Jonathan’s second term; double game regarding the PDP; Boko Haram insurgency; placing of politicians on watch list and training of snipers; corruption; critics and aides; country’s image and culture of denial.

The former president did not stop at that. The last straw that broke the camel’s back was quitting politics and consequent public destruction of his PDP membership card on February 16, 2015.

To say that Obasanjo’s action and consequent endorsement of Buhari contributed in nailing the PDP’s coffin in the 2015 presidential election would be understatement. Obasanjo, who vouched for Buhari’s ability to clear what he described as “the mess of the Jonathan’s administration as well as to fix Nigeria” later fell with APC administration, when he took a swipe at Buhari’s leadership style. This led to endless brickbats between the two camps, which got to a height, when Obasanjo asked Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

The former president’s position was contained in a special statement entitled: “The way out: A clarion call for coalition for Nigeria movement.” He suggested that Buhari is not healthy enough to withstand the rigour associated with running a country like Nigeria, while his party lacks the capacity to provide the answer needed to sail the country through its difficulties.

However, Buhari dismissed Obasanjo’s counsel, contested the poll and was reelected. Can Obasanjo pull the strings? Whereas the political variables that determined the outcome of the 2019 presidential election are far different from contending issues at the moment, the question ahead of the 2023 poll, following Obasanjo’s return to a familiar path with his endorsement of Obi, is: Will the former president be able pull the strings this time?

A chieftain of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke on the development, told New Telegraph that the former president’s action is not one to be waived aside given his standing both at home and abroad.

His words: “Honestly, I will align with those who are of the view that Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi cannot be dismissed because he is an opinion moulder both at home and abroad, so his endorsement has given Obi immense boost in what he is doing. You will notice that other notable Nigerians followed suit after he announced Obi as his preferred presidential candidate.

“However, my own assessment of the endorsement is to the extent that it will earn votes to Obi because we normally see endorsements every election cycle and the 2019 election is a recent example. We saw almost every notable Nigerian, including socio-cultural groups endorsing Atiku Abubakar, but he didn’t win the presidential election.

“So, while endorsement may help to boost whatever its beneficiary is doing to win election, it has not really counted much because those who make the endorsements, most time, do not come out to back their words with action. But Obasanjo is not one whose endorsement should be waived aside.”

No doubt, Obasanjo may not be in a position to install a new president come 2023 like he did in 2007, but he appears to still have the wherewithal to influence whoever emerges as there is no doubt that his political structure is spread across the country.

