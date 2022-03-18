News

2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze youths want Tinubu to drop ambition

The apex sociocultural youth organisation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) yesterday asked former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, to drop his 2023 presidential ambition to make way for a South East candidate to emerge president in 2023. OYC National President, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, said yesterday that Tinubu’s ambition was capable of causing disaffection between Ndigbo and the Yoruba, arguing that; “the South-West between 1999 and 2023 served as the President of Nigeria for eight years and subsequently Vice President for another eight years, making it a total of sixteen years of the presidency.

It’s therefore morally evil for Bola Tinubu to consider himself qualified to run for the 2023 presidency. Igboayaka while reacting to the meeting of Tinubu with APC Senate and Federal Representatives caucus in the National Assembly over his presidential ambition, described it as an attempt to plant a seed of discord between Ndigbo and the Yoruba, “who have contributed heavily to political and economic development of Nigeria.”

The Ohanaeze youth leader noted that the political differences between Zik and Awolowo was corrected in 1999 when the South-East presidential aspirant and candidates, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, made a heavy sacrifice on the atonement of ill-political treatment against the Yoruba in 1993, when Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida annulled the election of their son, Chief MKO Abiola. “We can’t allow a grandfather like Bola Tinubu to plant seeds of hatred, discord political inequality among the new generation of Ndigbo and Yoruba nation. It’s obvious that Bola Tinubu’s presidential project, if allowed, will cause perpetual discord among the South-East and South-West, therefore our peaceful coexistence among the two regions is more vital and everlasting than Tinubu’s political interest,” he said.

 

