2023 Presidency: Ohuabunwa, Hayatudeen disagree on zoning

Two presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sam Ohuabunwa and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatudeen, yesterday disagreed over the zoning of the party’s 2023 presidential ticket. The duo, who joined the PDP presidential race after obtaining the party’s nomination form, took divergent views on where the PDP candidate should come from. Ohuabunwa, former president of Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), said PDP should respect its zoning agreement and zone the ticket to the South East. “PDP has a zoning arrangement, and for equity and justice, the party should follow the rule and zone the ticket to the South East,” he added.

But Hayatudeen, a banker, said zoning is not an imposition that everyone is bound to abide by. He argued that the Nigeria Constitution is very clear on who is eligible to vote and be voted for. “As far as I am concerned, the issues that face these countries are real, are deep and profound. Muhammad Hayatudeen does not care who governs this country,” he added. The aspirant said zoning is “a matter of convenience for certain leaders and for parties to discuss and agree among themselves.” The two aspirants, however, said they would transform the country and secure the people if elected president. Ohuabunwa added that the most urgent challenge facing the country is to rescue it from the cliff of tumbling into absolute disaster. He regretted that Nigeria is languishing in the throes of chronic retrogression and decay in all indices of nationhood. “Unprecedented insecurity stalks the land and citizens’ lives are at the daily mercy of all manners of criminals across the country.”

