News

2023 Presidency: Ohuabunwa, Hayatudeen disagree on zoning

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Two presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sam Ohuabunwa and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatudeen, yesterday disagreed over the zoning of the party’s 2023 presidential ticket. The duo, who joined the PDP presidential race after obtaining the party’s nomination form, took divergent views on where the PDP candidate should come from. Ohuabunwa, former president of Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), said PDP should respect its zoning agreement and zone the ticket to the South East. “PDP has a zoning arrangement, and for equity and justice, the party should follow the rule and zone the ticket to the South East,” he added.

But Hayatudeen, a banker, said zoning is not an imposition that everyone is bound to abide by. He argued that the Nigeria Constitution is very clear on who is eligible to vote and be voted for. “As far as I am concerned, the issues that face these countries are real, are deep and profound. Muhammad Hayatudeen does not care who governs this country,” he added. The aspirant said zoning is “a matter of convenience for certain leaders and for parties to discuss and agree among themselves.” The two aspirants, however, said they would transform the country and secure the people if elected president. Ohuabunwa added that the most urgent challenge facing the country is to rescue it from the cliff of tumbling into absolute disaster. He regretted that Nigeria is languishing in the throes of chronic retrogression and decay in all indices of nationhood. “Unprecedented insecurity stalks the land and citizens’ lives are at the daily mercy of all manners of criminals across the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria won’t progress without infrastructure borrowing –Ahmed

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says supplementary budget for COVID-19 vaccination underway Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said that Nigeria’s economy will regress and get stunted if the country refuses to borrow to build infrastructures. Ahmed, who said this at a briefing held at the Presidential Villa yesterday, also disclosed that the Federal Government will, […]
News

Eze scores first EPL goal, extends personal record

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Eberechi Eze scored his Premier League goal in Saturday’s fixture between Crystal Palace and Leeds United which ended 4-1.   The Nigeria prospect was handed his third start in the ongoing English top-flight campaign, and he repaid Roy Hodgson’s faith in him with a sumptuous strike. Scott Dann had given the hosts a […]
News

431 patients discharged in 24 hours as Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery toll exceeds 8,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria recorded a significant increase in its COVID-19 recovery toll on Friday as 431 people were discharged within 24 hours. This is the highest number of recoveries recorded in a single count since the country confirmed its index case on February 27, 2020. Also, according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica