2023 presidency: Olufemi Ajadi holds crucial meeting with Gani Adams

Olufemi Ajadi, a young presidential aspirant on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP, held a crucial meeting with the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Ajadi said it was a continuation of his consultation with elders in Nigeria.

According to Ajadi, it will take the combination of ideas from young and true elders to solve many of the challenges in Nigeria.
He said: ” I have watched many presidential aspirants boast about how they will singlehandedly solve the challenges in Nigeria but the truth is that a one-man army will not succeed at the level we found ourselves. So for me, I am ready to bring both the youths and elders in our country to a roundtable so we can all work together and build a new Nigeria and that is why I have consulted almost all the leaders in our country including you sir (Gani Adams). 

“Today I am here to tell you that I am ready and well-equipped to become the President of Nigeria in 2023. We need a unifier and I am that unifier.”

Ajadi who read out his agenda to Gani-Adams also vowed to fulfill all promises when he becomes the president in 2023.

Responding to Ajadi, Gani-Adams said he was happy because the presidential aspirant is young and spoke boldly despite the ongoing fierce competition for the 2023 presidency.
 Aare noted that history has shown that presidents below 50 perform better.

He encouraged Ajadi not to be tired in his quest to take Nigeria to the next level in 2023, adding that he was also very young when he became a leader in the South-West.
Gani-Adams however prayed for Ajadi’s aspiration and further encouraged him to keep the fire burning.

Earlier, the media strategist for Olufemi Ajadi’s presidential campaign, Mr. Cami Ezenwa, thanked Gani-Adams for his leadership role in the South-West and beyond.
Ezenwa described Ajadi as a detribalized Nigerian, who also accommodates everyone irrespective of their social status.

He, therefore, urged Gani-Adams and other leaders in the country to support the young presidential aspirant.

 

