2023 presidency: Olufemi Ajadi receives Olubadan’s blessings

Olufemi Ajadi, a young Nigerian contesting for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party, has received the blessings of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

Ajadi got the royal blessing when he visited the Olubadan in his palace on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Ajadi said it had become very important for Nigerian politicians to fulfill their campaign promises.

He noted that the challenges currently facing the country were the result of unfulfilled promises by politicians.

He added that the challenges had made Nigerians lose faith in the political system.

Ajadi, however, promised to fulfill his campaign promises and implement programmes that right things upon becoming the president of Nigeria in 2023.

The aspirant added that he would be more accountable to traditional rulers because they were closer to the people.

He also pledged to elevate traditional rulers and empower them to play more important roles in the rebuilding of Nigeria.

Responding to Ajadi, the Olubadan urged the presidential aspirant to keep to his words and never forget the poor masses.

Olubadan further prayed God to grant Ajadi knowledge and more understanding for the tasks ahead.

The monarch also told the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland Eddy Oyewole to pray for Ajadi.

Other chiefs at the meeting included The Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland Kolawole Adegbola and The Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland Amidu Ajibade.

 

