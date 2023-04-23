News

2023 Presidency: Orji Kalu Shares Update On Tinubu’s Health

Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has addressed concerns about the health status of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who has yet to return to the country after his recent trip to Europe.

Following his prolonged absence, many have speculated that Tinubu is sick and is receiving treatment in France where his private jet was reportedly sighted.

Speaking on Tinubu’s health during a celebration of Mass in Abuja to mark his 63rd birthday, Kalu who dismissed claims that the former is unwell stated that the former Lagos governor is not in a sick bed.

“Our President-elect is not sick. It is not true that he is sick. I don’t want to say much. He is in good health; he is himself”, Kalu disclosed.

He further revealed the discussion he had with a colleague on the subject.

“One of my colleagues said yesterday, he heard that the President-elect, Tinubu, was in the hospital. I told him the incoming president was not in the hospital.

“It is not true that he is in the hospital. We argued. I told him the President-elect was okay”, Kalu added.

 

